This Is The State With Most McDonald's

McDonald’s operates in 39,000 locations in 100 countries. Its “home”, the U.S. still has the largest number at 13,439 locations. The number of stores varies widely, mostly based on state population.

McDonald’s was started as a restaurant by Richard and Maurice McDonald in 1940 in San Bernardino, California. It grew into a large chain and became much more famous when it was bought by Ray Kroc, who became a business legend, in 1955. Today, it is the largest fast-food chain, by revenue, in the world.

McDonald’s has had challengers. Among them, Burger King made a run at McDonald’s in the 1970s and 1980s. It remains a success but in the second tier of fast-food chains. At one point Subway became the top fast-food company in the U.S. based on locations. The private company was beset by scandal and a rough relationship with its store owners. Starbucks challenged McDonald’s based on locations but remains mostly a coffee shop with food.

Among the reason for the strong success of McDonald’s more recently is its aggressive move to a large breakfast menu and 24-hour stores.

Some retailers have an uneven spread of locations when compared to the population. Walmart is an example, with its strength in the south and middle parts of America geographically. McDonald’s however, has locations that more closely match where people live.

California is a stronghold with the most locations at 1,222 locations. That is 9% of the McDonald’s locations, while California has about 12% of the American population. Texas has 1,117 locations so 8% of the locations, which are closer to its percent of the U.S. population. Florida has 864 McDonald’s locations, or 6%, which is also close to its percent of the population.

