5 Little-Known Perks to Shopping at Walgreens jeepersmedia / Flickr

What are some little-known perks to shopping at Walgreens? And why should shoppers care?

American consumers have plenty of reasons now to be cautious. Interest rates have risen sharply over the past couple of years, making some big-ticket purchases, like cars and homes, beyond the reach of many. Inflation has cooled a bit but remains near a 40-year high. Americans are carrying more debt than ever before, which makes saving a challenge. In addition, there are plenty of signs that the economy is slowing and may even fall into recession. If that were not enough, geopolitical concerns over the likes of Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan provide additional uncertainty.

So it is no surprise that many consumers are tightening their belts, even with the holiday shopping season approaching. Some turn to using coupons or shift to shopping at discount stores. Other eliminate spending on anything but the bare essentials. However, there are ways that shoppers can get more out of there shopping trips. Many retailers offer perks that shoppers may not know about or may not have taken advantage of. One of those retailers is Walgreens.

Walgreens is known for its wide selection of pharmacy products and services. Its over-the-counter offerings medications, health and wellness products, groceries, snacks, cosmetics and photo processing. It has over 9,000 locations in the United States and is one of the biggest food retailers in North America. Its parent company, Walgreens Boots Alliance, is a Fortune 500 company and a Dow Jones industrial average component with shares that trade on the Nasdaq.

These are some little-known perks of shopping at Walgreens.

1. myWalgreens Program

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

Signing up for an account gets you access to Walgreens deals, exclusive coupons and up to 5% cash rewards on every purchase. Signing up is free and can be done in-store or online. Members earn Walgreens Cash, which they can use for future purchases or donate to a selected charity. These earnings can be monitored through the MyWalgreens app. Plus, you can get a MyWalgreens credit card that comes with additional perks.

2. myWalgreens Credit Card

Source: alvarez / E+ via Getty Images

MyWalgreens cardholders receive a 10% discount on Walgreens branded products and a 5% discount on other offerings, including prescription medications and co-pays. There is no annual fee, and cardholders receive personalized offers and recommendations. They also receive free fraud liability protection, with access to their credit bureau scores. There is even a bonus for signing up.

3. Walgreens Prescription Savings Club

Source: Scott Olson / Staff / Getty Images

Members of this club and their families receive discounts not only on the cash price of thousands of brand-name and generic medications but also on qualifying products and services throughout the store. It is a great way to lower out-of-pocket costs for those without prescription drug coverage through another source or those whose co-pays are too high. But note that the club is not available in all states. (See the 10 biggest problems people have with their prescription meds.)

4. Seniors Day

Source: FatCamera / E+ via Getty Images

On the first Tuesday of the month, customers age 55 and older who are members of the myWalgreens rewards program get 20 percent or more off in-store on regular-price items. Note that prescriptions and clinical services are excluded from the discount. However, those users who are also AARP members can get additional discounts, as well as free flu shots.

5. Same-Day Delivery

Source: Kiwis / iStock via Getty Images

Most Walgreens stores offer same-day delivery nearby in as little as an hour. Delivery of the many eligible items from the closest store can be arranged online or through the Walgreens app. Fees and delivery coverage areas vary. Note that delivery of eligible prescription medications is a separate service but also available. In that program, free delivery of prescriptions is an option for shoppers who are not in a rush.