5 Little-Known Perks to Shopping at Walmart walmartcorporate / Flickr

What are some little-known perks to shopping at a Walmart Inc. (NYSE: WMT) store? And why should shoppers care?

American consumers have plenty of reasons now to be cautious. Interest rates have risen sharply over the past couple of years, making some big-ticket purchases, like cars and homes, beyond the reach of many. Inflation has cooled a bit but remains near a 40-year high. Americans are carrying more debt than ever before, which makes saving a challenge. In addition, there are plenty of signs that the economy is slowing and may even fall into recession. If that were not enough, geopolitical concerns over the likes of Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan provide additional uncertainty.

So it is no surprise that many consumers are tightening their belts, even with the holiday shopping season approaching. Some turn to using coupons or shift to shopping at discount stores. Others eliminate spending on anything but the bare essentials. However, there are ways that shoppers can get more out of their shopping trips. Many retailers offer perks that shoppers may not know about or may not have taken advantage of. One of those retailers is Walmart.

Walmart is a true retail colossus, with more than 10,000 supercenters, department stores and grocery stores in over 20 countries. It’s been said that 90% of Americans live within 10 miles of a Walmart store. It is one of the biggest grocery store chains in North America. Note that some of its discount retail competitors are among the 20 American companies with the worst reputations. Walmart is not, despite concerns about its labor practices, role in the opioid crisis and other issues.

These are some little-known perks of shopping at Walmart.

1. Walmart Pay

Source: Tim Boyle / Getty Images

Get to the Walmart checkout and find that you have left your purse or wallet at home? No problem with this mobile wallet feature that is integrated with the Walmart mobile app. Use your smartphone to pay touch-free by scanning a QR code at checkout. This feature also helps keep your credit, debit or gift card information secure. Plus, e-receipts make returns easy.

2. Walmart+

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Walmart+ is a subscription service that currently costs less than $100 a year (more if you pay month to month). Benefits include same-day delivery on eligible items, Scan & Go with Walmart Pay, monetary rewards, early access to Black Friday and other events, discounts on gasoline, free returns from home, and a Paramount+ subscription. Not sure whether it is worth the cost? Take a test run with a free 30-day trial.

3. Walmart MoneyCard

Source: TennesseePhotographer / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

This prepaid debit card requires no bank account or credit check. There is a small fee to open the account, and a monthly fee, which may be waived if deposit requirements are met. Card users earn cash back on eligible purchases (including online and for fuel) and interest. There are also overdraft protection and early direct deposit options.

4. Walmart MoneyCenter

Source: Andrey Maximenko / iStock via Getty Images

Walmart MoneyCenters provide a variety of financial services. These include cashing of payroll, government, tax refund and personal checks. Money transfers can be made with MoneyGram, and there are money orders and bill payment services too. Get reloadable debits cards, as well as personal or business checks printed. And Walmart offers in-store tax preparation with trusted pros Jackson Hewitt in some locations. All Walmart stores offer these financial services, even if there is no dedicated MoneyCenter.

5. Walmart Marketplace

Source: fizkes / iStock via Getty Images

Walmart Marketplace allows third-party sellers to list and sell their items on Walmart’s website. Household items, toys, automotive products and much more are available to shoppers at Walmart.com or via the Walmart app. Sellers have a selection of tools to make reaching buyers easier. And buyers have a variety of shipping options, including free for Walmart+ subscribers.

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you’re ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.