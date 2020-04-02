Cars Americans Don't Want to Buy Michael B. Sauter

Despite a decline in U.S. car sales in 2019 from a year earlier, car sales exceeded 17 million for the fifth year in a row. In early 2020, some analysts predicted that sales would fall below that total — and that was before the coronavirus pandemic ground the economy to a halt.

When travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders begin to lift, automakers and dealerships will no doubt hope buyers will rush to buy new cars. The expectations for some older models and those that were in poor demand last year will likely remain low.

One way to measure demand for vehicles is to look at the average number of days a car sits on a dealer’s lot before it is sold. Car pricing and data company Kelly Blue Book provided 24/7 Wall St. with this data for 2019 in the U.S. market. We reviewed the 25 models that spent the highest number of days on average in dealer inventory before being sold. The average across all models sold in 2019 was 80 days. All of the cars on this list sold in an average of more than 133 days, and in some cases almost two-thirds of a year. All car sales data were obtained from Kelly Blue Book. Base price either came from manufacturer websites for the most recent version of the vehicle, and in the case of discontinued models, prices are estimates from third party car data sites.

Americans are generally less interested in buying new cars that have been on the market for a long time. A number of the cars on this list have been on the market for years without a redesign and are at the end of their life cycles. Many have been discontinued completely, such as the Ford Focus. Other models on this list, such as the Toyota 86, either have recent or upcoming redesigns, and so the low demand is likely tied to the fact that buyers are waiting for the updated design before purchasing. This is a list of the cars that have been completely redesigned for 2020.

