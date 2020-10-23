Weirdest Job in Every State

Over 147 million people in America are holding a job. While most jobs are quite conventional, some are definitely less so. Whether it is a professional smeller or a rattlesnake farmer, each state is home to a very unusual, and often bizarre way of earning a living.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed job listing sites, online databases, and occupational data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify the weirdest job or job opening in every state.

For many states, the weird job only exists because a company like SpaceX or Boston Dynamics sets up shop in the state and needs someone to reclaim its rockets or test its robots. In others, the weirdest job is unique to that state, often because of a natural resource or animal that is only found in that area. This is the best thing about every state.

