These 20 Little-Known Facts About 'Jaws' May Surprise You

The original release of Steven Spielberg’s “Jaws” set off a chain reaction that revolutionized the way movies studios operate. The film is now not only remembered for scaring million away from the ocean in 1975, but also for pioneering today’s wide release, blockbuster movie system.

Prior to “Jaws,” big movie studios generally considered summer as a weaker movie season. The unprecedented success of Spielberg’s thriller changed that. Following its wide release in a total 464 theaters, the movie became the first to gross $100 million in theatrical rentals — the share of ticket sales revenue that belongs to the movie’s studio.

Including a 500 theater re-release in 2015 for the movie’s 40th anniversary, “Jaws” has grossed more than $470 million at the worldwide box office to date. Its legacy has endured over the years, inspiring countless summer thrillers, among them some of the highest grossing films of all time.

based on a true story

