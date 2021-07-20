This 1638 House Is the Oldest For Sale in America

Homes that are 200 years older or more are not uncommon, particularly in the areas around the 13 original states. Some homes in New England were built in the 1700s. It is rare to find any much older.

Realtor.com looked for the oldest house currently for sale in America. Located in Greenwich Township, New Jersey, this home is on the market for $750,000. It includes three bedrooms and one bathroom. It also sits on a piece of property that covers 1.3 acres.

Greenwich Township is located in southern New Jersey, just across the Delaware River from Philadelphia. It sits north of I-295, which runs along much of the river.

According to CoreLogic, housing prices have soared in the past year, which is not surprising given the nearly nationwide migration to suburbs driven to some extent by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many of the oldest homes in America have spiked in value in recent months.

To determine the oldest houses for sale in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Realtor.com data on the houses for sale with the earliest build dates. We only listed here houses that the agents gave permission for use to do so.

