The Most Popular Veterans Benefit in Every State

After serving their country, veterans of the U.S. armed forces are entitled to an array of benefits from the government. These include some financial and health care benefits as well as special designations that are only available to honorably discharged servicemen and servicewomen.

While many of these benefits are federal, state governments also offer residents who served additional benefits. These can vary widely, both in scope and in popularity. Each state has one particular benefit that its resident veterans utilize more than any other.

To determine each state’s most popular veterans benefit, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed information from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs detailing the service used most often by eligible veterans in each state.

In many states, the most popular veteran benefit is the same. In some, vets frequently opt for special license plates. In others, veterans take advantage of discounts and exemptions for their property taxes. In some cases, the most popular benefit is claimed by the dependents of a veteran, including free or discounted tuition at public colleges and universities.

There are currently 1.3 million active-duty service members who will be eligible for veterans benefits once they are honorably discharged. These service members tend to cluster in states with large bases. These are the states where the most Americans serve in the military.

