This Is the State Where the Temperature Is Rising the Fastest

Global warming has become a critical part of the conversations about the future of humanity. Temperatures in some parts of the world have risen so much these areas have become barely habitable to humans. The April temperature readings in India were the highest on record for any April in history. Major cities in the second most populated country in the world suffered through temperatures of over 110 degrees Fahrenheit during the day. Environmentalists say the situation will only get worse.

High temperatures also cause oceans to rise as polar ice melts. There are almost two dozen large cities where rising water could push millions of people out of their homes. These include massive cities like New York and Hong Kong. (These are 25 cities where rising seas could leave millions homeless.)

Humans are not the only living things affected by the rise in the world’s temperature. The Hill reported that “According to a recent report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services, an estimated 1 million species are currently at risk.” (These are 10 climate tipping points the world needs to avoid at all costs.)

Most of the headlines about climate change in America involve 100 degree temperatures, which can linger in cities like Phoenix for weeks. Press coverage also goes to the droughts that could eventually leave millions of Americans in Western states low on water, permanently.

Another staggering fact is the pace at which temperatures across America have risen over the last 125 years. The average temperature across the contiguous 48 states climbed by 8.3%, from 50.3 degrees Fahrenheit in 1895 to 54.5 degrees Fahrenheit in 2021 temperatures have not risen uniformly nationwide. But temperatures have not risen uniformly nationwide.

To determine the states where average temperatures are rising fastest, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed state-level average annual temperature from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. States are ranked by the percent change in the statewide average annual temperature from 1895 to 2021. Due to a lack of sufficient data, Alaska and Hawaii are excluded.

In several states, the increase in temperature over that time period is greater than 13%. In North Dakota, temperatures have risen the most over the period, up 17.7%.

