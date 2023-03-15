This Is the Best #2 Song Ever Released in America

The most successful music artists and bands generally measure their prowess by two yardsticks. The first is the total albums sold in their careers. The other is the count of No.1 hits they have had. However, there have been several No.2 hits that are among the best songs in recent music history.

The best No. 2 song released in America is LeAnn Rimes hit “How Do I Live.”

“How Do I Live” was released on June 1, 1997, It was No.2 on the Hot 100 for four weeks and spent a total of 69 weeks on the Top 100. She has never had a No. 1 hit. (Here are some other famous musicians who have never topped the Billboard Hot 100.)

Margaret LeAnn Rimes Cibrian was born in 1982, Her first success came when she was 13 with the release of “Blue”. Her music has stretched across more than one genre, including country, pop, and contemporary Christian. She has sold over 37 million albums.

