'Schindler's List' Is the Best War Movie Ever Made, According to IMDb

War movies have been a movie staple since the days of silent movies. Hugely successful, “The Birth of a Nation” (1915) was primarily about the Civil War and the founding of the KKK. There have since been movies about every major conflict in American history from the Revolutionary War to the Gulf Wars. The greatest of these movies, according to IMDb, is “Schindler’s List” (1993), which is based on a true story.

“Schindler’s List,” directed by Steven Spielberg, starred Liam Neeson in the title role. Also in the cast were Ralph Fiennes and Ben Kingsley. It has an IMDb user rating of 8.9/10 and a Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score of 98%. (Neeson is one of the most popular action stars of all time.)

“Schindler’s List,” the story of how an Austrian businessman saved the lives of Jews during World War II, dominated the Academy Awards in 1994, winning seven Oscars, including Best Director – the first of two for Spielberg (the other being another war movie, “Saving Private Ryan”) – and Best Picture. Susan Stark of the Detroit Free Press called the film “heartfelt” and “monumental.”

Here’s a complete list of the best war movies of all time.