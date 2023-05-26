The Least Reliable New Cars in America

For all the meticulous research and planning that usually goes into making a car purchase, there’s nothing more upsetting or disappointing than buying a lemon. An unreliable car that regularly needs repairs can end up being an endless money pit – and it can also be downright dangerous to drive. (These are the car brands with the worst recalls in 2022.)

The minimum expectation when buying or leasing a car is that it is going to work. When it doesn’t function exactly as advertised – that is, it has regular engine trouble, the body hardware has issues, the steering and suspension is out of whack, the air conditioning or heat is faulty, the dashboard display is buggy, screens go blank – that car is referred to as unreliable. And some cars are consistently a lot more unreliable than others.

According to the Consumer Reports 2023 study on car reliability, hybrid cars, along with midsize and large sedans, were rated the most reliable cars of the year. On the other side of the coin, electric vehicles and full-size pickups had the lowest average reliability scores. (If that doesn’t put you off, these are the cheapest electric vehicles you can buy.)

Click here to see the least reliable cars in America.

To identify the least reliable cars in the US in 2022, 24/7 Wall St. referenced the Consumer Reports study, ranking vehicles according to their reliability score, which is out of 100 points. We included supplemental data on each vehicle referring to its type, parent company, and the price range.