This Is the Country With the Most Nuclear Weapons

As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues, one concern has been the use of tactical nuclear weapons. Recent reports indicate that Russia has been moving nuclear weapons into Belarus, a move that could turn a regional conflict into a potential World War III. (This is what a nuclear war would do to the world.)

Only two atomic bombs have ever been used in warfare, but their devastating consequences still reverberate to this day. The atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki in Japan, while helping to end World War II, ushered in a new reality. Since then, other countries have successfully initiated nuclear weapons programs, and today there are over 12,500 nuclear warheads worldwide. Treaties about testing, non-proliferation, and later reduction helped limit the use and number of nuclear powers.

To determine the countries with nuclear weapons, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Status of World Nuclear Forces from the Federation of American Scientists, an organization that works to reduce the spread of nuclear weapons and increase government transparency. The FAS breaks down a country’s nuclear weapons into four categories: retired, reserve/nondeployed, deployed nonstrategic, and deployed strategic. We combined the deployed warhead categories, while the reserve/nondeployed category is listed as “stored.” Military expenditure data came from The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

Although few countries around the world possess nuclear weapons, those that do tend to have stronger militaries altogether and higher rates of military spending. In fact, GlobalFirepower ranks many of the countries on this list as having some of the strongest conventional militaries on the planet.

The two top names on this list, the United States and Russia (considered successor of the Soviet Union) share a lengthy history of nuclear rivalry, stemming from years of Cold War tensions. The two superpowers possess the largest stockpiles, with approximately 5,244 and 5,889 nuclear warheads, respectively – or about 89% of all the nuclear weapons in the world. (Here is what a nuclear attack would do to America’s 25 largest cities.)

Close allies of the United States, the United Kingdom and France, also maintain considerable nuclear arsenals. They have approximately 225 and 290 warheads, respectively.

China, a rising global power, has rapidly expanded its nuclear capabilities in recent years. The nation currently holds an estimated 410 nuclear warheads, highlighting its growing geopolitical ambitions and strategic concern over the nuclear balance in Asia.

India and Pakistan, both nuclear-armed South Asian neighbors, have engaged in multiple conflicts since achieving independence. Their mutual mistrust has led them to build nuclear arsenals in an effort to maintain a balance of power in the region, with both adopting the doctrine of “no first use.” India has around 160 nuclear warheads and Pakistan around 170.

Many international groups, including the United Nations, have been pushing for long-term international disarming agreements. However, with growing geopolitical tensions, such agreements may fail to gain traction.

