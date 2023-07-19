Worst Flood Events in Vermont History

On Friday, July 14, 2023, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Vermont as a result of severe storms and flooding that hit the state starting on July 7, 2023, and continued since.

The storm brought nearly 6 inches of rain to Vermont Monday, July 10. From July 8 to July 12, between 8 and 10 inches fell in parts of Woodbury, Middlesex, Woodbury, Worcester, St. Johnsbury, Berlin, Moretown, and Randolph. For reference, Vermont gets around 40 inches of rain in an average year. One death linked to the flooding has been reported. Property damage could reach the tens of millions of dollars. (These are the worst floods in American history).

This declaration makes federal funding available to affected residents of Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties. Vermont homeowners and renters affected by the recent flooding could be eligible for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (Click here to see the worst natural disaster in every state).

To put the disaster into perspective, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed 14 of Vermont’s historic flooding disasters. We focused on statewide flood events in the past 100 years, using information from the Two-Rivers-Ottauquechee Regional Commission, the National Weather Service, and local news reports. We listed the events in chronological order.

Click here to see the worst flood events in Vermont history.