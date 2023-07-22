The Costliest Storm Disasters in Vermont History

On Friday, July 14, 2023, President Joseph Biden declared a major disaster for the state of Vermont as a result of severe storms and flooding occurring on July 7, 2023 and continuing.

The storm brought nearly 6 inches of rain to Vermont Monday, July 10. From July 8 to July 12, between 8 and 10 inches fell in parts of Woodbury, Middlesex, Woodbury, Worcester, St. Johnsbury, Berlin, Moretown, and Randolph. For reference, Vermont gets around 40 inches of rain in an average year. One death linked to the flooding has been reported. Property damage could reach the tens of millions of dollars. (These are the worst floods in American history).

This declaration makes federal funding available to affected residents of Chittenden, Lamoille, Rutland, Washington, Windham, and Windsor counties. Vermont homeowners and renters affected by the recent flooding could be eligible for help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. (Click here to see the worst natural disaster in every state).

To put the disaster into perspective, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the funds awarded for public assistance — disaster relief funds made available through FEMA and other sources when a disaster is officially declared by the state government — from the Appendix to Section 4 – Vermont Disaster History by Event, compiled by the state of Vermont. We listed the 20 costliest disasters. The oldest disaster in the funds database was in 1990.

