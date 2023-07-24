Every Aircraft Carrier in US Navy History

Since their inception, aircraft carriers have been integral components of the U.S. Navy and have only increased in importance and firepower over the years. Their history has been distinct, demonstrating how the Navy has continually redefined nautical warfare since World War II.

Using archives from the U.S. Navy and other sources, 24/7 Wall St. listed all aircraft carriers in the Navy’s history, including when they were commissioned and how long they remained in service. Carriers are listed in order of hull classification symbols.

The inception of aircraft carriers by the U.S. Navy can be traced back to 1910, with Eugene Ely’s historic flight from the USS Birmingham, a naval cruiser transformed into a makeshift carrier. It was not until 1922, however, that the U.S. commissioned its first official aircraft carrier, the USS Langley. Converted from a collier, the Langley was instrumental in establishing the basic principles of carrier operations.

The Washington Naval Treaty of 1922 halted the development and production of aircraft carriers. Meant to prevent an arms race following the conclusion of World War I, cruisers, destroyers, and submarines were limited to a maximum of 10,000 tons displacement, which ruled out the production of aircraft carriers that were significantly bigger. However, in the years leading up to WWII, the agreement fell apart and an arms race began.

The importance of aircraft carriers became evident in WWII. In response to the attack on Pearl Harbor, the USS Enterprise played a pivotal role in the Pacific war as the most decorated ship in the U.S. Navy. The era also saw the introduction of the Essex-class carriers, which formed the backbone of the U.S. naval fleet in the Pacific. (See the most highly decorated U.S. Navy ships of WWII.)

There was a shift in aircraft carrier design after the war, with emphasis on larger vessels to accommodate the increasing size and capabilities of aircraft. The Midway-class carriers came into existence, and eventually, the first supercarrier, the USS Forrestal, was commissioned in 1955.

The nuclear age introduced the Nimitz-class carriers, marking a revolution in fuel sources. Today, these make up a majority of the aircraft carriers in the U.S. Navy. Some of this class are planned for retirement within the next decade, to be succeeded by Gerald R. Ford-class carriers, with its flagship entering the fleet in 2017. (Here are U.S. Navy ships that are being decommissioned and when.)

