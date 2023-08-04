This Is The Most Dependable Car Brand In America

It appears the American auto industry is booming. New car sales in the United States increased 13% through the first six months of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022, including a 20% year-over-year increase in June alone. Contributing to this increase is likely a recovering supply chain, after periods of shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, there are reportedly plenty of vehicles available to buy, and Americans can once again be selective in choosing which car will be right for them, considering different factors, including dependability.

One widely-used benchmark for how likely a new car is to stay out of the shop is consumer product research company J.D. Power’s annual U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, which measures problems original owners experience over the first three years per 100 cars. Problems fall into nine categories: climate, driving assistance, driving experience, exterior, features/controls/displays, infotainment, interior, powertrain, and seats.

To find the most dependable car brands in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the findings of the 2023 edition of the study, which looked at how 2020 model year vehicles have performed. All 32 car brands J.D. Power rated in the study are listed from least dependable (those with the most problems per 100 vehicles) to the most dependable (those with the fewest problems per 100 vehicles). We used one-year sales from 2023 US Auto Sales by Brand to break ties. (These are the deadliest cars in America.)

Land Rover is once again the worst-ranked brand on this list, with 273 reported problems per 100 vehicles in the past three years, compared to an industry average of 196. Providing some evidence that these annual reports reflect an actual trend, the Tata Motors brand has been in this spot every year since 2020. It was also second-worst in 2018 and 2019.

It might be assumed that Luxury brands might dominate the most reliable car brands, but in fact, while the No. 1, Lexus, is a luxury brand, many of the car makes with the fewest reported problems are mass-market brands. Meanwhile, luxury brands such as Land Rover, Lincoln, and Audi make up the worst performers on the list. Also check out: America’s best and worst new cars.

Click here to see the most dependable car in America.

Click here to read our detailed methodology.