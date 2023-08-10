World War II Weapons That Didn’t Work

World War II was a period of rapid innovation and industrial growth. While the war spurred revolutionary advances in fields like radar, propulsion, and nuclear energy that have shaped the postwar era, the conflict also saw the development of a number of significant failures in weapons technology. (Looking on the brighter side, here are 33 iconic weapons of World War II.)

To compile a list of World War II weapons that failed, 24/7 Tempo reviewed WWII weapons object records from the Imperial War Museum. Weapons and weapons programs that are considered failures are ranked alphabetically.

Some of the most notable weapons failures are the result of overambition and personal hubris. Hitler’s Vergeltungswaffen (“revenge weapons”) program, for example, were superweapons designed to be used for terror bombing in retaliation to Allied attacks on German cities. While weapons like the V-2 ballistic missile and the V-3 cannon had the potential to bring about significant damage to their targets, the sheer scale of the weapons delayed their development and diluted their overall efficiency in the war effort.

Many of the weapons that failed in WWII failed to anticipate the evolution from static trench warfare to the Blitzkrieg style, combined arms assaults that would characterize the conflict. The Cultivator No. 6, for example, was designed to burrow towards an enemy line while boring a trench wide enough for a troop of soldiers to follow behind it, but proved too bulky to use in combat. Similarly, the French Maginot Line, a 300-mile series of fortifications along the eastern border of France, failed to anticipate the all-terrain battery of bombers and armored vehicles that Germany would amass in the leadup to the war, and was ultimately penetrated in May 1940.

While some weapons failed due to outdated design thinking, others were too far ahead of their time. The Goliath, for example, was a remote control vehicle that could carry bombs with up to 100 kg charge. Tethered by wires that were easily cut, the Goliath was largely ineffective in the field, despite being the precursor to modern day drones and other radio-controlled military vehicles. (These are the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)