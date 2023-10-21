This State Has Had More Mass Shootings Than Any Other Drew Angerer / Getty Images

There is no agreed-upon single definition of what constitutes a mass shooting, which can explain why estimates can vary so much from source to source. The Investigative Assistance for Violent Crimes Act, which Congress passed in 2012, defines “mass killings” as three or more killings in a single incident. Other definitions include injured persons. Still, there are places where mass shootings and mass killings occur with greater frequency. (Here are the worst mass shootings in the U.S. last year.)

To find the states with the most mass shootings since 2020, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Gun Violence Archive data. We ranked states and the District of Columbia by the number of mass shootings according to the Gun Violence Archive definition, which is four or more people injured or killed. Five states did not have mass shootings during the period – Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming. Data was collected on Feb. 2, 2023.

Several factors can contribute to the number of mass shootings in a state, most notably population size and density. Nine out of the 10 most-populated states, where more than half of the U.S. population resides, rank among the top 10 states with the most mass shootings. Likewise, mass shootings tend to occur in the most populated cities within each state.

Out of the 45 states to record mass shootings, 33 of the largest cities in these states had the highest number of mass shootings. The three exceptions are Cleveland, Miami, and Durham, North Carolina, which are not the largest cities in their states. As a metropolitan area, however, the Miami-Fort Lauderdale-Pompano Beach area is the largest in Florida.

The relationship between state gun control laws and the number of mass shootings seems to have little or no correlation. Among the 10 states with the highest number of mass shootings, four are graded as A or B, while four received a D or F from the Giffords Law Center, a gun-control advocacy organization. Similarly, some states have relatively lower numbers of mass shootings regardless of their gun laws. (This is the state with the worst gun laws.)

It seems that one of the biggest determinants is a large, dense city that leads in the number of mass shootings. Take Massachusetts and Arizona, the 15th and 14th most-populated states and ranking 30th and 25th in the number of mass shootings, respectively. Louisiana, with a much smaller population (25th most-populated), ranks seventh in mass shootings, thanks in large part to the constant beat of mass shootings in New Orleans.

Other states with relatively lower populations but a relatively high number of mass shootings include Mississippi, led by its largest city, Jackson, and South Carolina, thanks to a high number of mass shootings in its largest city, Charleston.

Here are the states and cities where mass shootings happen the most.

Source: Christopher Capozziello / Getty Images News via Getty Images 46. New Hampshire

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 1

> No. of people killed: 0 – tied for the lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 4 – 3rd lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Manchester, 1 mass shooting

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 0

Source: Portland Press Herald / Portland Press Herald via Getty Images 45. Maine

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 1

> No. of people killed: 3 – 3rd lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 1 – the lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Machias, 1 mass shooting

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 1 – the lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: raksyBH / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 44. Rhode Island

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 2

> No. of people killed: 0 – tied for the lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 13 – 8th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Providence, 2 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 0

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty Images 43. South Dakota

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 2

> No. of people killed: 4 – tied for 5th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 5 – tied for 5th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Scotland (most killed), 1 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 1 – 2nd lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: LifestyleVisuals / iStock via Getty Images 42. Idaho

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 2

> No. of people killed: 5 – tied for 7th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 6 – 6th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Boise (most killed), 1 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 1 – 4th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: Sean Pavone / iStock via Getty Images 41. West Virginia

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 3

> No. of people killed: 12 – tied for 15th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 2 – 2nd lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Williamsburg (most killed), 1 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 2 – 13th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: artas / iStock via Getty Images 40. Utah

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 3

> No. of people killed: 13 – tied for 17th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 5 – tied for 5th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Cedar City (Enoch) (most killed), 1 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 2 – 14th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: specnaz-s / iStock via Getty Images 39. Alaska

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 4

> No. of people killed: 6 – tied for 9th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 12 – 7th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Anchorage, 3 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 1 – 8th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: csfotoimages / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 37. New Mexico

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 8

> No. of people killed: 4 – tied for 5th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 32 – tied for 12th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Albuquerque, 4 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 0

Source: Eric Thayer / Getty Images News via Getty Images 36. Nebraska

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 8

> No. of people killed: 9 – tied 13th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 32 – tied for 12th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Omaha, 5 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 1 – 9th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: David Greedy / Getty Images News via Getty Images 35. Iowa

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 11

> No. of people killed: 9 – tied 13th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 51 – 15th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Davenport, 3 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 1 – 7th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images 34. Delaware

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 12

> No. of people killed: 7 – 10th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 44 – 13th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Wilmington, 6 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 0

Source: rypson / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 33. Connecticut

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 12

> No. of people killed: 8 – 11th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 46 – 14th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Hartford, 5 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 0

Source: J Pat Carter / Getty Images News via Getty Images 32. Oklahoma

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 12

> No. of people killed: 30 – 23rd highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 31 – 10th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Oklahoma City, 5 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 5 – 17th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Drew Angerer / Getty Images News via Getty Images 31. Nevada

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 14

> No. of people killed: 13 – tied for 17th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 73 – 18th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Las Vegas, 8 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 1 – 10th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: Mario Tama / Getty Images 30. Massachusetts

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 15

> No. of people killed: 6 – tied for 9th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 65 – 17th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Boston, 8 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 0

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images 29. Oregon

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 15

> No. of people killed: 12 – tied for 15th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 63 – 16th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Portland, 8 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 1 – 3rd lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: JEFF DEAN / AFP via Getty Images 28. Kentucky

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 23

> No. of people killed: 16 – 18th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 98 – 20th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Louisville, 10 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 1 – 6th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: Stephen Brashear / Getty Images 27. Washington

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 23

> No. of people killed: 18 – 19th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 93 – 19th lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Seattle, 5 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 2 – 11th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: Benjamin Krain / Getty Images News via Getty Images 26. Arkansas

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 23

> No. of people killed: 21 – 20th lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 110 – tied for 22nd lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Little Rock, 5 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 3 – 15th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images News via Getty Images 25. Arizona

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 24

> No. of people killed: 34 – 22nd highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 110 – tied for 22nd lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Phoenix, 16 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 5 – 19th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Anna Moneymaker / Getty Images News via Getty Images 23. District of Columbia

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 35

> No. of people killed: 26 – 23rd lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 161 – tied for 19th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Washington, 35 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 1 – 5th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: Anadolu Agency / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images 22. New Jersey

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 36

> No. of people killed: 22 – tied for 22nd lowest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 161 – tied for 19th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Paterson, 11 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 2 – 12th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: Jon Cherry / Getty Images News via Getty Images 21. Indiana

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 36

> No. of people killed: 54 – 17th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 131 – 23rd lowest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Indianapolis, 20 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 7 – 10th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty Images News via Getty Images 20. Wisconsin

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 37

> No. of people killed: 44 – 21st highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 151 – 22nd highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Milwaukee, 22 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 8 – 7th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images 19. Colorado

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 38

> No. of people killed: 62 – 11th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 154 – 21st highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Denver, 15 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 6 – 13th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Onfokus / E+ via Getty Images 18. Mississippi

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 45

> No. of people killed: 55 – 16th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 179 – 18th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Jackson, 9 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 6 – 14th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Nathan Howard / Getty Images News via Getty Images 17. Virginia

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 48

> No. of people killed: 57 – 15th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 185 – 17th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Norfolk, 11 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 9 – 5th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images 16. Tennessee

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 51

> No. of people killed: 48 – 20th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 215 – 14th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Memphis, 23 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 6 – 16th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: ablokhin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 15. Alabama

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 51

> No. of people killed: 51 – 19th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 200 – 16th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Montgomery, 10 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 3 – 18th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: Handout / Getty Images News via Getty Images 14. Missouri

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 53

> No. of people killed: 52 – 18th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 219 – 13th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Saint Louis, 21 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 6 – 15th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty Images News via Getty Images 13. Maryland

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 58

> No. of people killed: 60 – tied for 12th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 210 – 15th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Baltimore, 36 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 7 – 11th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty Images News via Getty Images 12. South Carolina

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 60

> No. of people killed: 66 – 9th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 268 – tied for 10th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Charleston, 6 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 8 – 8th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Melissa Sue Gerrits / Getty Images 11. North Carolina

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 68

> No. of people killed: 85 – 4th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 251 – 12th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Durham, 9 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 12 – 3rd highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Davis Turner / Getty Images News via Getty Images 10. Georgia

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 69

> No. of people killed: 79 – 6th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 273 – 9th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Atlanta, 26 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 5 – 18th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images News via Getty Images 9. Michigan

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 72

> No. of people killed: 72 – 7th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 268 – tied for 10th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Detroit, 32 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 8 – 9th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Matthew Hatcher / Getty Images News via Getty Images 8. Ohio

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 78

> No. of people killed: 71 – 8th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 336 – 8th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Cleveland, 20 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 7 – 12th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Stacy Revere / Getty Images News via Getty Images 7. Louisiana

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 91

> No. of people killed: 60 – tied for 12th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 419 – 7th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: New Orleans, 30 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 3 – 17th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: wellesenterprises / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 6. Florida

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 103

> No. of people killed: 83 – 5th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 469 – 4th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Miami, 20 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 9 – 6th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: John Normile / Getty Images News via Getty Images 5. New York

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 105

> No. of people killed: 58 – 14th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 458 – 5th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Brooklyn, 30 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 3 – 19th lowest of 39 states & DC

Source: Jeff Swensen / Getty Images News via Getty Images 4. Pennsylvania

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 107

> No. of people killed: 65 – 10th highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 445 – 6th highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Philadelphia, 82 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 4 – 20th highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Max Whittaker / Getty Images News via Getty Images 3. California

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 142

> No. of people killed: 190 – 2nd highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 536 – 3rd highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Los Angeles, 17 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 16 – 2nd highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Jordan Vonderhaar / Getty Images News via Getty Images 2. Texas

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 147

> No. of people killed: 202 – the highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 579 – 2nd highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Houston, 42 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 26 – the highest of 39 states & DC

Source: Jim Vondruska / Getty Images News via Getty Images 1. Illinois

> No. of mass shootings (4+ injured/killed) in last 3 yrs: 214

> No. of people killed: 161 – 3rd highest of 46 states & DC

> No. of people injured: 945 – the highest of 46 states & DC

> City with most mass shootings: Chicago, 159 mass shootings

> No. of mass killings (3+ killed) in last 3 yrs: 10 – 4th highest of 39 states & DC

Methodology

To find the states with the most mass shootings since 2020, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Gun Violence Archive data. We ranked states and the District of Columbia by the number of mass shootings as per the definition of the GVA, which is four or more people injured or killed. Five states did not have mass shootings – Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, Vermont, and Wyoming.

We also added the number of mass killings in each state as per the federal definition of three or more killed in a single incident. Data was collected on Feb. 2, 2023, and reflects events up to that point. All data is from Gun Violence Archive. To break ties we ranked first by the number of incidents, then by the number of people killed, then by the number of people injured.