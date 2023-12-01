The Biggest Snowstorm to Ever Hit Wisconsin in the Month of December USFWS Midwest Region / Flickr

The people who live in Wisconsin are proud to call it their home. The midwestern culture is clear from the second you step foot in there. There are plenty of areas where you don’t need to lock your doors at night, going to the grocery store can take a few hours because of talking to neighbors, and you feel like everyone is family. If you want a good pension, Wisconsin is the place to be as well.

However, one thing Wisconsin doesn’t have going for it is the cold weather. Winters can be harsh and snowy in certain parts. Milwaukee averages around 50 inches of snow per year. This has to do with how close the city is to Lake Michigan. But believe it or not, the worst December snowstorm didn’t take place in or near Milwaukee. It didn’t even take place near Lake Michigan. This is the largest December snowstorm in the history of Wisconsin.

What Was the Worst December Snowstorm in Wisconsin?

It’s time to get in a time machine and head back to December 1904. We will then have to take a trip to Neillsville, Wisconsin, a small town that’s home to only 2,000 people a the time of the storm. Christmas Day was just as magical as any other. However, the next day, people woke up to the start of a storm that would have 26 inches of snowfall in a 24-hour timeframe. Imagine how hard it must have snowed to average more than one inch per hour for an entire day.

It wasn’t as easy to predict the weather as it is today, but the citizens were as prepared as they could have been. It helps that they were already more than likely prepared for the next storm to come. Modern heat wasn’t around then, making it hard to stay warm and safe. The roofs weren’t able to withstand that much weight in snow, so you’d have to routinely go out and make sure the roof was cleared of any snow. There was a snowstorm in Eau Claire in 2010 that saw 22 inches of snowfall, almost breaking this record.

Where is Neillsville?

Neillsville is almost right between Minneapolis and Milwaukee, almost exactly in the middle of the state. On average, Neillsville only gets 30 inches of snow per year. The city was first inhabited by the Ojibwa people, one of the oldest Native American tribes we have. You’d have to go back to 1845 to find when the first European people found Neillsville and settled down. The town was also home to William Steele, one of the most celebrated architects from Chicago. He would live out the rest of his life in Neillsville after he retired from designing buildings like libraries, fire stations, and even courthouses. You can also find the world’s largest talking cow in Neillsville, should you ever want to see that.

Will Wisconsin Ever See a December Storm Like This Again?

It’s hard to say with global warming being such a powerful thing these days, but you can’t discount recent history. Because of the fact there was a powerful storm in 2010, odds are Wisconsin will see another storm like this at some point in time. The most likely place for a storm like this to occur is a place near Lake Michigan. Lake effect snow is a real thing, just look at Chicago or Buffalo if you need any more proof. Wisconsin is known for being a state that’s home to cold and snow, making it likely to see something like this again.

Where Does This Storm Rank in All of Wisconsin’s Snowstorms?

In terms of a 24-hour timeline, this is the worst storm in all of Wisconsin’s proud history. However, there was one storm that lasted 48 hours in Milwaukee where 28.5 inches of snow fell on the ground. Throughout February and March 1881, there were reports of four feet of snowfall in some of the southern parts of the state. The problem with this storm is that it took place before modern technology was around to keep proper track. It’s hard to know for sure how much snow there truly was, as people have been known to exaggerate all numbers in their lives.

What to Do If You’re Ever in a Storm Like This?

If you ever find yourself in a severe snowstorm, get into warmth as quickly as you can. Frostbite is a real thing and can destroy nerves in your body forever if you don’t take it seriously. It’s also important to keep your roof and trees clear of snow. If you don’t help your trees, the branches could snap and destroy parts of your house. Make sure you’re stocked up on food and supplies if a storm is heading your way. You don’t want to be stuck without anything to eat or drink.

