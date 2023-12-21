Iconic U.S. Military firearms Built by Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms is one of the oldest firearms companies in the United States, and it has produced a vast array of iconic guns over the years. Many are used in their current iterations in the U.S. military as well as in many other militaries around the world. The cutting-edge technology of today’s guns Colt Firearms produces finds its roots in the old west, and these guns tell a story over the last two centuries.

To identify the most iconic military firearms built by Colt Firearms, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of Colt Firearms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We ordered these firearms chronologically. We included supplemental data from Military Factory regarding year entered service, type, firing action, caliber and feed. We excluded firearms that were experimental or prototypes.

Perhaps one of the most iconic guns in Colt’s arsenal is the Colt .45 Peacemaker. It is considered one of the most famous sidearms of the Old West and played an important role in the Indian Wars of the late 19th century. With the success of this sidearm, Colt was catapulted into mainstream culture and would continue to innovate the next generations of small arms for decades to come. (This is America’s favorite rifle company.)

Colt found iconic status in other avenues. General Patton was partial to Colt’s handguns and is known for carrying the single-action Colt revolver that has come to be associated with his image.

Decades later, the M16 would become one of the most iconic and prolific guns of the Vietnam War. Its lightweight build and low recoil allowed for more accuracy in the field, and these attributes would go on to influence later generations. (This is every standard issue U.S. military rifle since the American Revolution.)

The current generation of Colt Firearms includes guns such as the Navy Mk 12 Special Purpose Rifle. Introduced in 2002, this designated marksman rifle is chambered for 5.56x45mm NATO rounds like many others produced by Colt. This gun can even be modified to be a sniper rifle. It has seen service across multiple U.S. military branches, including in special forces.

Colt Firearms is currently under the umbrella of the Česká zbrojovka Group from the Czech Republic. Although the company has been bought out in 2021, it still produces the same quality firearms for militaries around the world.

Here is a look at the iconic guns produced by Colt Firearms over the years.