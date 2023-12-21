Iconic U.S. Military firearms Built by Colt Firearms

Colt Firearms is one of the oldest firearms companies in the United States, and it has produced a vast array of iconic guns over the years. Many are used in their current iterations in the U.S. military as well as in many other militaries around the world. The cutting-edge technology of today’s guns Colt Firearms produces finds its roots in the old west, and these guns tell a story over the last two centuries.
To identify the most iconic military firearms built by Colt Firearms, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of Colt Firearms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We ordered these firearms chronologically. We included supplemental data from Military Factory regarding year entered service, type, firing action, caliber and feed. We excluded firearms that were experimental or prototypes.
Perhaps one of the most iconic guns in Colt’s arsenal is the Colt .45 Peacemaker. It is considered one of the most famous sidearms of the Old West and played an important role in the Indian Wars of the late 19th century. With the success of this sidearm, Colt was catapulted into mainstream culture and would continue to innovate the next generations of small arms for decades to come. (This is America’s favorite rifle company.)
Colt found iconic status in other avenues. General Patton was partial to Colt’s handguns and is known for carrying the single-action Colt revolver that has come to be associated with his image.
Decades later, the M16 would become one of the most iconic and prolific guns of the Vietnam War. Its lightweight build and low recoil allowed for more accuracy in the field, and these attributes would go on to influence later generations. (This is every standard issue U.S. military rifle since the American Revolution.)
The current generation of Colt Firearms includes guns such as the Navy Mk 12 Special Purpose Rifle. Introduced in 2002, this designated marksman rifle is chambered for 5.56x45mm NATO rounds like many others produced by Colt. This gun can even be modified to be a sniper rifle. It has seen service across multiple U.S. military branches, including in special forces.
Colt Firearms is currently under the umbrella of the Česká zbrojovka Group from the Czech Republic. Although the company has been bought out in 2021, it still produces the same quality firearms for militaries around the world.
Here is a look at the iconic guns produced by Colt Firearms over the years.
Canada C20
- Year introduced: 2020
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Firing action: Semi-automatic
- Caliber & Feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
LE901
- Year introduced: 2013
- Type: Carbine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; locking bolt; semi-automatic
- Caliber & Feed: .308 Winchester, 30-round detachable box magazine
Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)
- Year introduced: 2002
- Type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M4
- Year introduced: 1994
- Type: Assault carbine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; locking bolt; semi-/full-automatic
- Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M4A1 SOPMOD
- Year introduced: 1993
- Type: Carbine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
Anaconda
- Year introduced: 1990
- Type: Six-shot revolver
- Firing action: Double-action; repeating
- Caliber & Feed: .44 Special, .44 Magnum, .45 Colt, 6-shot rotating cylinder
M16A4
- Year introduced: 1990
- Type: Assault rifle
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select fire
- Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
Diemaco C8
- Year introduced: 1988
- Type: Assault carbine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
Diemaco C7
- Year introduced: 1984
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
M16A2
- Year introduced: 1983
- Type: Assault rifle
- Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select fire
- Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine
Model 635
- Year introduced: 1982
- Type: Submachine gun
- Firing action: Blowback; closed-bolt
- Caliber & Feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 20- or 32-round detachable box magazine
AAI M203
- Year introduced: 1969
- Type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
- Firing action: Single-shot
- Caliber & Feed: 40x46mm, Single-shot
CAR-15 Commando (XM177)
- Year introduced: 1966
- Type: Assault carbine
- Firing action: Gas-operated; locking bolt; semi-/full-automatic
- Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
M16
- Year introduced: 1963
- Type: Assault carbine
- Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
- Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine
ArmaLite AR-15
- Year introduced: 1958
- Type: Select-fire automatic rifle
- Firing action: Rotating bolt, direct impingement system
- Caliber & Feed: .223 Remington, 5.56x45mm NATO, .45 ACP, 20-, 30-, 40-, 90- or 100-round magazines
ArmaLite AR-10
- Year introduced: 1958
- Type: Battle rifle
- Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
- Caliber & Feed: .308 Winchester, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine
Python
- Year introduced: 1955
- Type: Six-shot revolver
- Firing action: Double-action; repeating
- Caliber & Feed: .357 Magnum, 6-shot rotating cylinder
Browning .303
- Year introduced: 1936
- Type: Medium machine gun
- Firing action: Recoil-operated; full-automatic, belt-fed
- Caliber & Feed: .303 British, Belt-fed (various lengths)
Browning M1918 BAR (Browning Automatic Rifle)
- Year introduced: 1918
- Type: Light machine gun
- Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; selective fire
- Caliber & Feed: .30-06 Springfield, 20-round detachable box magazine
Browning M1917
- Year introduced: 1917
- Type: Belt-fed, water-cooled heavy machine gun
- Firing action: Recoil-operated; full-automatic, belt-fed
- Caliber & Feed: .30-06 Springfield, 250-round fabric belt
Colt Model 1917
- Year introduced: 1917
- Type: Service revolver
- Firing action: Double-action; rotating cylinder
- Caliber & Feed: .45 ACP, 6-shot rotating cylinder
Kongsberg M/1914
- Year introduced: 1915
- Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
- Caliber & Feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
Colt M1911
- Year introduced: 1911
- Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
- Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
- Caliber & Feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine
Hotchkiss Model 1909
- Year introduced: 1909
- Type: Light machine gun
- Firing action: Gas-operated; magazine-/belt-fed
- Caliber & Feed: .303 British, .30-06 Springfield, 30-round detachable box magazine
Model 1903 (Pocket Hammerless)
- Year introduced: 1903
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Firing action: Single-action; blowback
- Caliber & Feed: .32 ACP, 8-round detachable box magazine
Browning M1895 (Potato Digger)
- Year introduced: 1895
- Type: Air-cooled, belt-fed machine gun
- Firing action: Gas-operated; closed-bolt; lever-actuated
- Caliber & Feed: .30-40 Krag; 7x57mm; 6.5x52mm, .30-06 Springfield, 240-round fabric belt
Colt 45 Peacemaker
- Year introduced: 1873
- Type: Six-shot revolver
- Firing action: Single-action; rotating cylinder
- Caliber & Feed: .45 Long Colt; .38 Special; .357 Magnum; .44 Special, 6-shot rotating cylinder
Model 1862 Pocket Navy
- Year introduced: 1862
- Type: Five-shot percussion revolver
- Firing action: Single-action
- Caliber & Feed: .36 Cap and ball, 5-shot rotating cylinder
Model 1862 Police
- Year introduced: 1862
- Type: Five-shot percussion revolver
- Firing action: Single-action
- Caliber & Feed: .36 Cap and ball, 5-shot rotating cylinder
Model 1861 Navy
- Year introduced: 1861
- Type: Six-shot percussion revolver
- Firing action: Single-action
- Caliber & Feed: .36 Cap and ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder
Model 1860 New Army
- Year introduced: 1860
- Type: Six-shot percussion revolver
- Firing action: Single-action; repeating; percussion cap
- Caliber & Feed: .44 Ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder
Model 1855 (Root Revolver)
- Year introduced: 1855
- Type: Sing-action six shot revolver
- Firing action: Single-action; rotating cylinder; side hammer
- Caliber & Feed: .31 Cap and ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder
Model 1855 Revolving Carbine
- Year introduced: 1855
- Type: Six-shot service rifle
- Firing action: Percussion cap; hammer-actuated; revolving cylinder
- Caliber & Feed: .56 Cap and Ball, 5- or 6-shot revolving cylinder
Model 1851 Navy
- Year introduced: 1851
- Type: Percussion revolver
- Firing action: Single-action
- Caliber & Feed: .36 Cap and ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder
Model 1849 Pocket Revolver
- Year introduced: 1849
- Type: Percussion revolver
- Firing action: Single-action
- Caliber & Feed: .31 Cap and ball, 5- or 6-shot revolving cylinder
Model 1848 Baby Dragoon
- Year introduced: 1848
- Type: Five-shot percussion revolver
- Firing action: Percussion cap; repeat fire
- Caliber & Feed: .31 Cap and ball, 5-shot rotating cylinder
Model 1848 Dragoon
- Year introduced: 1848
- Type: Six-shot percussion revolver
- Firing action: Single-action; revolving cylinder
- Caliber & Feed: .44 Cap and ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder
Colt Walker
- Year introduced: 1847
- Type: Six-shot revolver
- Firing action: Single-action; rotating cylinder
- Caliber & Feed: .44 Cap and ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder
Model 1839
- Year introduced: 1839
- Type: Revolving carbine / shotgun
- Firing action: Single-action; rotating cylinder
- Caliber & Feed: .525 (Carbine); 16-gauge (Shotgun), 6-shot rotating cylinder
