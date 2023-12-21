Special Report

Iconic U.S. Military firearms Built by Colt Firearms

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

Colt Firearms is one of the oldest firearms companies in the United States, and it has produced a vast array of iconic guns over the years. Many are used in their current iterations in the U.S. military as well as in many other militaries around the world. The cutting-edge technology of today’s guns Colt Firearms produces finds its roots in the old west, and these guns tell a story over the last two centuries.

To identify the most iconic military firearms built by Colt Firearms, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of Colt Firearms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, arms, and more. We ordered these firearms chronologically. We included supplemental data from Military Factory regarding year entered service, type, firing action, caliber and feed. We excluded firearms that were experimental or prototypes.

Perhaps one of the most iconic guns in Colt’s arsenal is the Colt .45 Peacemaker. It is considered one of the most famous sidearms of the Old West and played an important role in the Indian Wars of the late 19th century. With the success of this sidearm, Colt was catapulted into mainstream culture and would continue to innovate the next generations of small arms for decades to come. (This is America’s favorite rifle company.)

Colt found iconic status in other avenues. General Patton was partial to Colt’s handguns and is known for carrying the single-action Colt revolver that has come to be associated with his image.

Decades later, the M16 would become one of the most iconic and prolific guns of the Vietnam War. Its lightweight build and low recoil allowed for more accuracy in the field, and these attributes would go on to influence later generations. (This is every standard issue U.S. military rifle since the American Revolution.)

The current generation of Colt Firearms includes guns such as the Navy Mk 12 Special Purpose Rifle. Introduced in 2002, this designated marksman rifle is chambered for 5.56x45mm NATO rounds like many others produced by Colt. This gun can even be modified to be a sniper rifle. It has seen service across multiple U.S. military branches, including in special forces.

Colt Firearms is currently under the umbrella of the Česká zbrojovka Group from the Czech Republic. Although the company has been bought out in 2021, it still produces the same quality firearms for militaries around the world.

Here is a look at the iconic guns produced by Colt Firearms over the years.

Canada C20

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2020
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Firing action: Semi-automatic
  • Caliber & Feed: 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

LE901

LE 901 Adapter block by FilmWerks
LE 901 Adapter block (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by FilmWerks
  • Year introduced: 2013
  • Type: Carbine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; locking bolt; semi-automatic
  • Caliber & Feed: .308 Winchester, 30-round detachable box magazine

Navy Mark 12 Special Purpose Rifle (Mk 12 SPR)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 2002
  • Type: Sniper rifle / designated marksman rifle
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M4

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1994
  • Type: Assault carbine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; locking bolt; semi-/full-automatic
  • Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M4A1 SOPMOD

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1993
  • Type: Carbine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

Anaconda

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Type: Six-shot revolver
  • Firing action: Double-action; repeating
  • Caliber & Feed: .44 Special, .44 Magnum, .45 Colt, 6-shot rotating cylinder

M16A4

Source: zim286 / iStock via Getty Images
  • Year introduced: 1990
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select fire
  • Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

Diemaco C8

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1988
  • Type: Assault carbine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

Diemaco C7

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1984
  • Type: Designated marksman rifle
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

M16A2

M16A2 noBG by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
M16A2 noBG (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Armu00e9museum (The Swedish Army Museum)
  • Year introduced: 1983
  • Type: Assault rifle
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; semi-automatic; select fire
  • Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 30-round detachable box magazine

Model 635

Colt 9mm SMG 635 10 by Quickload
Colt 9mm SMG 635 10 (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Quickload
  • Year introduced: 1982
  • Type: Submachine gun
  • Firing action: Blowback; closed-bolt
  • Caliber & Feed: 9x19mm Parabellum, 20- or 32-round detachable box magazine

AAI M203

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1969
  • Type: Breech-loading under-barrel grenade launcher
  • Firing action: Single-shot
  • Caliber & Feed: 40x46mm, Single-shot

CAR-15 Commando (XM177)

M16A1 brimob by Dragunova
M16A1 brimob (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Dragunova
  • Year introduced: 1966
  • Type: Assault carbine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; locking bolt; semi-/full-automatic
  • Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

M16

Source: UltraONEs / iStock via Getty Images
  • Year introduced: 1963
  • Type: Assault carbine
  • Firing action: Gas-operated, rotating bolt
  • Caliber & Feed: 5.56x45mm NATO, 20- or 30-round detachable box magazine

ArmaLite AR-15

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1958
  • Type: Select-fire automatic rifle
  • Firing action: Rotating bolt, direct impingement system
  • Caliber & Feed: .223 Remington, 5.56x45mm NATO, .45 ACP, 20-, 30-, 40-, 90- or 100-round magazines

ArmaLite AR-10

AR10 Armalite vue d by Le-boulanger
AR10 Armalite vue d (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Le-boulanger
  • Year introduced: 1958
  • Type: Battle rifle
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; rotating bolt
  • Caliber & Feed: .308 Winchester, 7.62x51mm NATO, 20-round detachable box magazine

Python

Colt Python(6) by Stephen Z
Colt Python(6) (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Stephen Z
  • Year introduced: 1955
  • Type: Six-shot revolver
  • Firing action: Double-action; repeating
  • Caliber & Feed: .357 Magnum, 6-shot rotating cylinder

Browning .303

Mu... by Cantons-de-lEst
Mu... (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Cantons-de-lEst
  • Year introduced: 1936
  • Type: Medium machine gun
  • Firing action: Recoil-operated; full-automatic, belt-fed
  • Caliber & Feed: .303 British, Belt-fed (various lengths)

Browning M1918 BAR (Browning Automatic Rifle)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1918
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; open bolt; selective fire
  • Caliber & Feed: .30-06 Springfield, 20-round detachable box magazine

Browning M1917

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1917
  • Type: Belt-fed, water-cooled heavy machine gun
  • Firing action: Recoil-operated; full-automatic, belt-fed
  • Caliber & Feed: .30-06 Springfield, 250-round fabric belt

Colt Model 1917

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1917
  • Type: Service revolver
  • Firing action: Double-action; rotating cylinder
  • Caliber & Feed: .45 ACP, 6-shot rotating cylinder

Kongsberg M/1914

Colt 1914 by Askild Antonsen
Colt 1914 (CC BY 2.0 DEED) by Askild Antonsen
  • Year introduced: 1915
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
  • Caliber & Feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine

Colt M1911

Colt M1911A1 by Falconu00c3u0082u00c2u00ae Photography
Colt M1911A1 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Falconu00c3u0082u00c2u00ae Photography
  • Year introduced: 1911
  • Type: Semi-automatic service pistol
  • Firing action: Single-action; short recoil-operated
  • Caliber & Feed: .45 ACP, 7-round detachable box magazine

Hotchkiss Model 1909

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1909
  • Type: Light machine gun
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; magazine-/belt-fed
  • Caliber & Feed: .303 British, .30-06 Springfield, 30-round detachable box magazine

Model 1903 (Pocket Hammerless)

Frederic Laboureur... by Rama
Frederic Laboureur... (CC BY-SA 3.0 FR) by Rama
  • Year introduced: 1903
  • Type: Semi-automatic pistol
  • Firing action: Single-action; blowback
  • Caliber & Feed: .32 ACP, 8-round detachable box magazine

Browning M1895 (Potato Digger)

Colt... by Hmaag
Colt... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Hmaag
  • Year introduced: 1895
  • Type: Air-cooled, belt-fed machine gun
  • Firing action: Gas-operated; closed-bolt; lever-actuated
  • Caliber & Feed: .30-40 Krag; 7x57mm; 6.5x52mm, .30-06 Springfield, 240-round fabric belt

Colt 45 Peacemaker

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1873
  • Type: Six-shot revolver
  • Firing action: Single-action; rotating cylinder
  • Caliber & Feed: .45 Long Colt; .38 Special; .357 Magnum; .44 Special, 6-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1862 Pocket Navy

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1862
  • Type: Five-shot percussion revolver
  • Firing action: Single-action
  • Caliber & Feed: .36 Cap and ball, 5-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1862 Police

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1862
  • Type: Five-shot percussion revolver
  • Firing action: Single-action
  • Caliber & Feed: .36 Cap and ball, 5-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1861 Navy

Colt Navy Model 1861 by Hmaag
Colt Navy Model 1861 (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Hmaag
  • Year introduced: 1861
  • Type: Six-shot percussion revolver
  • Firing action: Single-action
  • Caliber & Feed: .36 Cap and ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1860 New Army

Colt Army Mod 1860 Fluted Cylinder by Hmaag
Colt Army Mod 1860 Fluted Cylinder (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Hmaag
  • Year introduced: 1860
  • Type: Six-shot percussion revolver
  • Firing action: Single-action; repeating; percussion cap
  • Caliber & Feed: .44 Ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1855 (Root Revolver)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1855
  • Type: Sing-action six shot revolver
  • Firing action: Single-action; rotating cylinder; side hammer
  • Caliber & Feed: .31 Cap and ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1855 Revolving Carbine

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1855
  • Type: Six-shot service rifle
  • Firing action: Percussion cap; hammer-actuated; revolving cylinder
  • Caliber & Feed: .56 Cap and Ball, 5- or 6-shot revolving cylinder

Model 1851 Navy

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1851
  • Type: Percussion revolver
  • Firing action: Single-action
  • Caliber & Feed: .36 Cap and ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1849 Pocket Revolver

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1849
  • Type: Percussion revolver
  • Firing action: Single-action
  • Caliber & Feed: .31 Cap and ball, 5- or 6-shot revolving cylinder

Model 1848 Baby Dragoon

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1848
  • Type: Five-shot percussion revolver
  • Firing action: Percussion cap; repeat fire
  • Caliber & Feed: .31 Cap and ball, 5-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1848 Dragoon

Source: 196406308@N04 / Flickr
  • Year introduced: 1848
  • Type: Six-shot percussion revolver
  • Firing action: Single-action; revolving cylinder
  • Caliber & Feed: .44 Cap and ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder

Colt Walker

Source: Samuel Colt / Wikimedia Commons
  • Year introduced: 1847
  • Type: Six-shot revolver
  • Firing action: Single-action; rotating cylinder
  • Caliber & Feed: .44 Cap and ball, 6-shot rotating cylinder

Model 1839

Model 1839 Carbine Patent by Hmaag
Model 1839 Carbine Patent (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Hmaag
  • Year introduced: 1839
  • Type: Revolving carbine / shotgun
  • Firing action: Single-action; rotating cylinder
  • Caliber & Feed: .525 (Carbine); 16-gauge (Shotgun), 6-shot rotating cylinder

Sponsored: Want to Retire Early? Here’s a Great First Step

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Special Report, AR-15, assault rifle, colt, Colt 45, colt cz group, firearm, M1911, machine gun, military, pistol, small arms, Military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World