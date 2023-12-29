The importance of helicopters in a combat role was fully realized in the Vietnam War, and since then, these rotor-based aircraft have played important parts in conflicts around the world. Helicopters fulfill a variety of roles, whether combat or logistical, but combining these roles utilizes their full potential. Helicopter gunships serve in both roles, transporting troops and laying down fire when necessary — and they are an integral part in most modern military operations. (These are the 25 helicopters of the Vietnam War.)

Helicopter gunships differentiate from dedicated attack helicopters in that they are also capable of carrying troops, ordnance, and sometimes vehicles while protecting their package with a series of armaments. Some have equated gunship types of helicopters to flying tanks with their firepower.

To identify the gunship helicopters of the modern era, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of military helicopters from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered these helicopters chronologically and included supplemental information from Military Factory regarding the type of helicopter, year introduced, country of origin, manufacturer, top speed, and armament.

The UH-60 Black Hawk is by far one of the most popular and prolific military helicopters in the world. It plays a variety of roles, including that of a gunship. Sikorsky Aircraft introduced these helicopters in 1979, and the Black Hawk continues to serve as a staple of the U.S. Army and many other militaries around the world.

Black Hawk helicopters are typically outfitted with a series of machine guns and are capable of carrying Hellfire anti-tank guided missiles as well. Special forces outfits have different armaments for their operational needs.

