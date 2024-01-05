The shotgun was initially introduced in a combat role in World War I to clear trenches, and it has been used ever since for close-quarters combat. Although the shotgun’s range is limited, its ability to fire multiple projectiles and hit moving targets effectively makes it a staple of modern infantry soldiers. Shotguns have come in a number of forms from many gunsmiths over the years, serving a variety of functions. American-made shotguns are some of the most well-renowned guns in the world.

Even though shotguns were used prior to WWI, they primarily served as hunting rifles but could be repurposed to combat roles. The upgrades to shotguns over the years for the battlefield tended towards an increased rate of fire, improved consistency, and much larger magazines than typical hunting shotguns. Gunsmiths like Winchester, Remington, and Mossberg have pioneered many of these models, ultimately improving the combat effectiveness of the American soldier. (These are America’s top 19 shotgun companies.)

To identify every major American-made military shotgun since WWI, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of shotguns from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered the shotguns alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding the type of gun, year entered service, manufacturer, caliber, and feed.

One example of these combat shotguns is the Sledgehammer (AA-12), which entered service in 2005. The gun fires 12-gauge rounds and comes equipped with an 8-round detachable box magazine, but this can be substituted for a 20- or 30-round drum. These are typically used in urban environments when going door to door and are useful when door-breaching as well.

A majority of these shotguns have a pump-action slide for their firing action, and a few have semi-automatic functions. The pump-action makes these shotguns consistent and reliable across different types of terrain and battlefield conditions, while dealing out lethal loads. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)

Here is a look at every major American-made combat shotgun since World War I: