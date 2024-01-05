Special Report

Every Major American-Made Military Shotgun Since WWI

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
Chris Lange
Published:

The shotgun was initially introduced in a combat role in World War I to clear trenches, and it has been used ever since for close-quarters combat. Although the shotgun’s range is limited, its ability to fire multiple projectiles and hit moving targets effectively makes it a staple of modern infantry soldiers. Shotguns have come in a number of forms from many gunsmiths over the years, serving a variety of functions. American-made shotguns are some of the most well-renowned guns in the world.

Even though shotguns were used prior to WWI, they primarily served as hunting rifles but could be repurposed to combat roles. The upgrades to shotguns over the years for the battlefield tended towards an increased rate of fire, improved consistency, and much larger magazines than typical hunting shotguns. Gunsmiths like Winchester, Remington, and Mossberg have pioneered many of these models, ultimately improving the combat effectiveness of the American soldier. (These are America’s top 19 shotgun companies.)

To identify every major American-made military shotgun since WWI, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of shotguns from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft used by militaries worldwide. We ordered the shotguns alphabetically and included supplemental information regarding the type of gun, year entered service, manufacturer, caliber, and feed.

One example of these combat shotguns is the Sledgehammer (AA-12), which entered service in 2005. The gun fires 12-gauge rounds and comes equipped with an 8-round detachable box magazine, but this can be substituted for a 20- or 30-round drum. These are typically used in urban environments when going door to door and are useful when door-breaching as well.

A majority of these shotguns have a pump-action slide for their firing action, and a few have semi-automatic functions. The pump-action makes these shotguns consistent and reliable across different types of terrain and battlefield conditions, while dealing out lethal loads. (These are the newest guns to see everyday U.S. military use.)

Here is a look at every major American-made combat shotgun since World War I:

Browning Auto-5

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Self-loading semi-automatic shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1902
  • Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Remington Arms / Savage Arms
  • Caliber: 12-, 16-, or 20-gauge
  • Feed: 3- or 5-round tubular magazine

HK CAWS

HK CAWS by Mulhollant
HK CAWS (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Mulhollant
  • Type: Select-fire automatic combat shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1983
  • Manufacturer: Heckler & Koch
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 10-round detachable box magazine

Jackhammer

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Automatic shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1987
  • Manufacturer: Pancor Corporation
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 10-round cassette

KSG

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Pump-action bullpup shotgun
  • Year entered service: 2011
  • Manufacturer: Kel-Tec CNC Industries
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: Twin 6-shot internal tubular magazines

M10 (Model 10)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Pump-action slide shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1908
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 5-round tubular magazine

M11 (Model 11)

Flickr - ~Steve Z~ - Cobray M11 by Stephen Z
Flickr - ~Steve Z~ - Cobray M11 (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Stephen Z
  • Type: Semi-automatic self-loading shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1905
  • Manufacturer: Browning Arms / Remington Arms
  • Caliber: 12-, 16-, or 20-gauge
  • Feed: 5-round tubular magazine

M520 (Model 520)

Stevens 520 1935-37 by Keydet92
Stevens 520 1935-37 (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Keydet92
  • Type: Pump-action slide shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1910
  • Manufacturer: J. Stevens Arms Company
  • Caliber: 12-, 16-, or 20-gauge
  • Feed: 5-round tubular magazine

M6

M6 Survival Rifle by Curiosandrelics
M6 Survival Rifle (CC BY-SA 3.0 DEED) by Curiosandrelics
  • Type: Aircrew survival rifle
  • Year entered service: 1952
  • Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
  • Caliber: .22 Hornet / .410
  • Feed: 9 x .22 Hornet / 4 x .410 shells

M620 (Model 620)

Stevens 520-30 Trench Gun by Keydet92
Stevens 520-30 Trench Gun (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Keydet92
  • Type: Pump-action slide shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1927
  • Manufacturer: J. Stevens Arms Company
  • Caliber: 12-, 16-, or 20-gauge
  • Feed: 5-round tubular magazine

M720

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1935
  • Manufacturer: Savage Arms
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 5-round tubular magazine

M90 Shockwave

Mitch Barrie by Mitch Barrie
Mitch Barrie (CC BY-SA 2.0 DEED) by Mitch Barrie
  • Type: Magazine-fed pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 2018
  • Manufacturer: Mossberg
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 5-, 10-, 15-, or 20-round detachable box magazine

Model 1100

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic auto-loading shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1963
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber: 12-, 16-, or 20-gauge
  • Feed: 4- or 10-round internal tubular magazine

Model 1216

M1216SRM by Marcus Burns
M1216SRM (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by Marcus Burns
  • Type: Semi-automatic shotgun
  • Year entered service: 2016
  • Manufacturer: SRM Arms
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 8-,12-, 16-round tubular magazine

Model 37

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Combat shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1937
  • Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
  • Caliber: 12-, 16-, 20-, or 28-gauge
  • Feed: 4-, 5-, or 8-round tubular magazine

Model 37 Stakeout

Itchaca37 by Author
Itchaca37 (CC BY 3.0 DEED) by Author
  • Type: Pump-action military shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1946
  • Manufacturer: Ithaca Gun Company
  • Caliber: 12- or 20-gauge
  • Feed: 4-round tubular magazine

Model 590

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1975
  • Manufacturer: Mossberg
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 6-, 8-, or 9-round tubular magazine

Model 870

My Police 870 by Mitch Barrie
My Police 870 (CC BY-SA 2.0) by Mitch Barrie
  • Type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1950
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge; .410 bore
  • Feed: 4- or 7-round tubular magazine

Origin-12

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Semi-automatic tactical shotgun
  • Year entered service: 2014
  • Manufacturer: Fostech Arms
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 5-, 8-, or 10-round detachable box magazine; 20- or 30-round drum

Sledgehammer (AA-12)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Assault combat shotgun
  • Year entered service: 2005
  • Manufacturer: Military Police Systems
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 8-round detachable box; 20- or 32-round drum

V3 Tactical

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Pump-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 2020
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 6-round tubular magazine

Winchester Model 1200

Winchester 1200... by Shotgun
Winchester 1200... (CC BY-SA 3.0) by Shotgun
  • Type: Pump-action slide shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1968
  • Manufacturer: Winchester Repeating Arms
  • Caliber: 12-, 16-, or 20-gauge
  • Feed: 4-, 5-, 6-, or 7-shot capacity

Winchester Model 1300

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Combat slide-action shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1978
  • Manufacturer: Winchester Repeating Arms
  • Caliber: 12- or 20-gauge
  • Feed: 4-, 5-, 7- or 8-shot tubular magazine

Winchester Model 1897

Source: Public Domain / Wikipedia Commons
  • Type: Pump-action slide shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1897
  • Manufacturer: Winchester Repeating Arms
  • Caliber: 12-gauge
  • Feed: 5-round tubular magazine

Winchester Model 1912 (Model 12)

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons
  • Type: Pump-action slide shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1912
  • Manufacturer: Winchester Repeating Arms
  • Caliber: 12-, 16-, 20-, or 28-gauge
  • Feed: 6-round tubular magazine

Wingmaster (Model 870)

Remington 870 Fieldmaster by Burnyburnout
Remington 870 Fieldmaster (CC BY-SA 4.0 DEED) by Burnyburnout
  • Type: Pump-action slide shotgun
  • Year entered service: 1951
  • Manufacturer: Remington Arms
  • Caliber: 12-, 16-, 20- or 28-gauge; .410 bore
  • Feed: 5-round tubular magazine

See The Top Credit Cards of 2024 – Unreal Bonuses (sponsored)

The top credit cards of 2024 have just been released, and there are some incredible bonuses. Whether you’re looking for cash back, 0% interest, or the best travel perks, there is something for everyone.

Use the card match tool below, or click here now, to find your financial freedom!
Read more: Special Report, 12-gauge, 20-gauge, Mossberg, pump-action, Remington, semi-automatic, shotgun, slide, Winchester, World War I, Military

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

America's Largest Military Bases

America’s Largest Military Bases Around the World

Countries With the Biggest Armies In the World

The American Guns Used to Fight the Global War on Terror