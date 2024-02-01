The Cast of Avatar 2: And What They Are Working On Now Frazer Harrison / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

“Avatar” is one of the most famous films of all time, and “Avatar 2” broke box-office records again when it was released in 2022. Many of the cast members are known for their roles in the franchise, and with more films on the way (at least according to director James Cameron), it seems like we will see many of them again. In the meantime, however, what are the major actors up to, and are they working on any projects? Let’s find out the cast of “Avatar 2” and see what they are working on right now.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used casting data on IMDB to identify the most notable cast from the film, along with publicly available filmography data from a variety of sources. Let’s get started.

Sam Worthington (Jake Sully)​​​​​​

Source: 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 08: Sam Worthington attends the Netflix’s Lift World Premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 08, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images,)

Sam Worthington is the main protagonist in “Avatar 2” and a key part of the franchise. The Australian actor has been in quite a few other films, including “Clash of the Titans” and “Terminator Salvation,” and is still regularly working. Right now, Worthington is filming “Horizon: An American Saga” and “Relay,” and is working on other films, including “Avatar 3,” “Avatar 4”, “Avatar 5,” “Alphas,” “Breathe,” and “The Georgetown Project.”

Zoe Saldana (Neytiri)

Source: Stuart C. Wilson / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Zoe Saldana played Neytiri, Sam Worthington’s female counterpart, in “Avatar 2.” She is known in quite a few other films, including Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy” and Uhura in “Star Trek.” Currently, she’s filming “Avatar 3” (which is reportedly in post-production), and “Avatar 4” (still filming). She’s also currently in “Special Ops: Lioness” as a main role and executive producer.

Sigourney Weaver (Kiri)

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

Sigourney Weaver played Kiri in Avatar 2. She is a legend in the sci-fi/fantasy genre and is well-known for her iconic roles in the Alien franchise. Currently, she’s working on “Avatar 3” and “Avatar 4,” as well as “The Gorge” and “Dust Bunny,” two films that don’t have a release date yet.

Stephen Lang (Miles Quaritch)

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 15: Stephen Lang attends the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 15, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Stephen Lang played Colonel Quaritch, the infamous villain, in “Avatar 2.” Before that, he was well-known for movies like “Tombstone” and “Don’t Breathe.” Right now, Lang is working on a few films, including “The Featherweight” and “Hellfire.” He’s also listed as appearing in “Avatar 3” and “Avatar 4”.

Kate Winslet (Ronal)

Source: John Phillips / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

The Academy-Award-winning Kate Winslet played Ronal, the shaman, in “Avatar 2.” Besides the Avatar franchise, she’s (most famously) known for her role in another of Cameron’s hits, “Titanic.” Today, she’s working on “Avatar 3” and a television show, “The Regiment.”

Cliff Curtis (Tonowari)

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

HONOLULU, HAWAII – OCTOBER 22: Cliff Curtis attends the 43rd Annual Hawai’i International Film Festival Awards Gala at Halekulani Hotel on October 22, 2023 in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for the Hawai’i International Film Festival)

Cliff Curtis played Tonowari in “Avatar 2,” the overseer of the water-based clan. He’s been in a ton of movies and films, including “Whale Rider” and “Fear the Walking Dead.” Right now, he’s filming “Avatar 3” and has a television show, “Chief of War,” on the horizon, with a release date to be announced.

Joel David Moore (Norm)

Source: 2019 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: (L-R) Joel David Moore and Katherine attends the premiere of 20th Century Fox’s Alita: Battle Angel at Westwood Regency Theater on February 05, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Joel David Moore played Norm, the quirky scientist who has been present in the Avatar franchise since the first film. He’s also been in movies like “Dodgeball” and shows like “CSI” and “Bones.” Currently, the only project he seems to be working on is “Avatar 3.”

CCH Pounder (Mo’at)

Source: 2023 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 11: CCH Pounder attends the Full Circle premiere during the 2023 Tribeca Festival at BMCC Theater on June 11, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival)

Carol Christine Hilaria Pounder played Mo’At in “Avatar 2” and acted as the spiritual leader for the clan. She’s a veteran actress with credits all over, including shows like “The Shield” and “NCIS: New Orleans.” Currently, she’s working on “Avatar 3” but was recently in a mini-series in 2023 titled “Full Circle.”

Edie Falco (General Ardmore)

Source: Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Edith “Edie” Falco played General Ardmore, one of the primary female antagonists in “Avatar 2.” She’s well-known for her role in “The Sopranos” and as “Nurse Jackie.” Currently, Falco is involved in “Avatar 3” and “The Parenting,” a film in post-production that is yet to have a release date.

Brendan Cowell (Scoresby)

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Brendan Cowell attends the Avatar: The Way of Water world premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/Getty Images)

Brendan Cowell played Scoresby, one of the major antagonists who hunts the whale-like tulkus for the amrita extract for longevity. He’s been in many Australian films, including “Noise” and the television show “Press.” Right now, there aren’t any active projects listed for Cowell, although he may have some credits for “Avatar 3.”

Jemaine Clement (Dr. Garvin)

Source: 2020 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 09: Jemaine Clement of ‘What We Do in the Shadows’ attends the FX Networks’ Star Walk Winter Press Tour 2020 at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 09, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Jemaine Clement played Dr. Garvin in “Avatar 2.” Clement is a comedian and actor and is known for “Flight of the Conchords,” “Men in Black 3,” and “What We Do in the Shadows.” Currently, Clement is working on “The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie,” “Minecraft,” “Avatar 3,” and “Wildwood.” He’s also working on “Time Bandits,” a show that is TBA.

Jamie Flatters (Neteyam)

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Jamie Flatters attends the world premiere of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney) LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Jamie Flatters attends the world premiere of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Jamie Flatters played Neteyam, the oldest child of Jake Sully and Neytiri. Flatters is most known for the TV shows “So Awkward,” and “Liar.” Currently, Flatters is directing his own film, “Shoulders.”

Britain Dalton (Lo’ak)

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: (L-R) Jamie Flatters, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss, Joel David Moore, Stephen Lang, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Bergman, Chairman, Disney Studios Content, Jon Landau, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Britain Dalton, Bailey Bass and Jack Champion attends the U.S. Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 12, 2022. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Britain Dalton played the second son of Jake and Neytiri in “Avatar 2.” He’s been in the films “Ready Player One” and “Thumper,” and has also been in the TV shows “Criminal Minds” and “Goliath.” Right now, Dalton is working on the films “Dark Harvest” and “Avatar 3.”

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss (Tuk)

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Trinity Jo-Li Bliss attends the photocall for Avatar: The Way of Water at The Corinthia Hotel on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Trinity Jo-Li Bliss plays the youngest of the three Sully kids, Tuk (short for Tuktirey) in “Avatar 2.” Despite being a teenager, she’s been in a few television shows, including “Best Foot Forward,” and “The Garcias.” She’s recently released her own album, “Confessions of a Preteen.”

Jack Champion (Spider)

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Jack Champion attends the U.S. Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 12, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – DECEMBER 12: Jack Champion attends the U.S. Premiere of 20th Century Studios’ Avatar: The Way of Water at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on December 12, 2022. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios)

Jack Champion played the “stray” little boy that was left on Pandora in “Avatar 2.” He’s been in plenty of films despite his age, including “Scream VI,” “Retribution,” and “The Night Sitter.” Champion is currently working on the films “Avatar 3,” “Avatar 4” and “Everything’s Going to be Great.”

Bailey Bass (Tsireya)

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 06: Bailey Bass attends the world premiere of James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on December 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Disney)

Bailey Bass plays Tsireya, one of the free divers in the water tribe, in “Avatar 2.” She’s been in a few television shows, including a main cast role in “Interview with a Vampire,” as well as “Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.” She’s currently working on “Avatar 3” and “Avatar 4.”

Filip Geljo (Aonung)

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04:(L-R) Kate Winslet, Sigourney Weaver, Zoe Saldana, Bailey Bass and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss attend the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Filip Geljo played Aonung, another of the three young divers in the water tribe that takes Jake Sully’s son out. He’s been in a few films, including “The Waiting Room,” and “Odd Squad: The Movie.” He’s also been in the television show “Odd Squad.” He’s currently working on “Avatar 3” and “Avatar 4.”

Duane Evans Jr. (Rotxo)

Source: 2022 Getty Images / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images

LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: (L-R) Jon Landau, James Flatters, Bailey Bass, Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, Sigourney Weaver, James Cameron, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang, Trinity Jo-Li Bliss and Jack Champion attend the ‘Avatar The Way of Water’ photocall at Corinthia Hotel London on December 04, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Tristan Fewings/Getty Images)

Duane Evans Jr. played Rotxo, one of the three teenage divers of the water tribe. Previously, he was a main character on the New Zealand TV show “Shortland Street.” He’s currently working on “Avatar 3” and “Avatar 4.”

