This State Has the Worst Highways in America

Sometimes, it feels like there is road construction everywhere — all the time. It seems that just as repairs on one section of the highway are done, another section is being widened. And yet, despite all the maintenance, there are still roads in poor condition, congestion on some highways, and bridges that are in need of repair.

Of course, the situation is different by state, and the requirements are different too. States that experience harsh winters, for example, often need more pothole repairs. To be able to compare states on a relative basis, Libertarian Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report uses each state’s highway system budgets (per mile of responsibility) with the highway system performance. Specifically, the report looks at 13 categories, including urban and rural pavement condition, deficient bridges, traffic fatalities, spending per mile, and administrative costs per mile of highway.

To find the state with the worst highways in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Reason Foundation’s 27th Annual Highway Report, listing the states by their overall rank, from best to worst, along with several measures from the report. “States with high ratings typically have better-than-average system conditions (good for road users) along with relatively low per-mile expenditures (good for taxpayers),” the report explains. All data is from the report, though for total disbursements, we added the different disbursement categories.

Numerous factors affect the ranking, including terrain, climate, truck volumes, urbanization, highway/road system age, budget priorities, cost differences, state budget circumstances, and management/maintenance philosophies and policies. (Also see: This Is the Worst American City To Drive In.)

The top-ranking states are Connecticut, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina, and Virginia. The states at the top are a mix, with some large states and some small ones — both by geographic area and population — as well as some that are more urban and more. The lowest-rankings are Washington, California, Hawaii, New York, and Alaska.