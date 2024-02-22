This Is the State With the Lowest Cost of Living

For a while, it seemed that inflationary pressures may be easing, but recent reports suggest otherwise. Inflation remains stubbornly high, with the consumer price index rising by 3.1% annually in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With sticky inflation in mind, it is interesting to see where the cost of living is cheap enough that it could offer some relief.
To find the state with the lowest cost of living, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Composite Cost of Living Index for 2023 published by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The MERIC study uses an index based on the relative costs of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and health care to rank states. We also added home value data from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Consumer Survey and average retail price of electricity in 2022 from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
The state with the lowest cost of living is Oklahoma, with an overall cost of living index at 86.2, meaning that the cost of living in the state is 13.8% cheaper than it is on average nationwide. This figure is driven largely by the very low cost of housing there — with a housing cost index value at 68.5, the third lowest in America. Indeed, looking at median home value in the state in 2022, it was $191,700 — fourth lowest among states and considerably lower than the $320,900 median nationwide. Interestingly, housing is the cheapest category in the 27 states with the lowest cost of living.
Among the 10 states with the lowest cost of living, six are in the South, while four are in the Midwest. The opposite is true for the 10 states with the highest cost of living — where all but Maryland are in the Northeast and West regions.
In these states, too, housing has a large impact on the cost of living, with housing the most expensive category in nine of the 10 top states. Only in Alaska, the utility category is the most expensive, and indeed, the cost of electricity there is sixth highest. But the most expensive state, by far, is Hawaii. In the Aloha state, even the cheapest category, grocery, is the second most expensive nationwide. (Also see: The 10 States Where Saving Enough to Buy a House Takes the Longest.)
51. Hawaii
- Cost of living index: 180.3
- Most expensive category: Housing: 313.1 — the highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Grocery: 116.7 — 2nd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $820,100 — the highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 39.72 cents/kWh — the highest of 50 states and D.C.
50. District of Columbia
- Cost of living index: 146.8
- Most expensive category: Housing: 237.7 — 2nd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Grocery: 105.4 — 7th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $711,100 — 3rd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 14.94 cents/kWh — 11th highest of 50 states and D.C.
49. Massachusetts
- Cost of living index: 146.5
- Most expensive category: Housing: 218.5 — 3rd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Grocery: 105.3 — 8th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $534,700 — 5th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 21.27 cents/kWh — 3rd highest of 50 states and D.C.
48. California
- Cost of living index: 138.5
- Most expensive category: Housing: 198.8 — 4th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Health: 108.5 — 11th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $715,900 — 2nd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 22.33 cents/kWh — 2nd highest of 50 states and D.C.
47. New York
- Cost of living index: 125.9
- Most expensive category: Housing: 176 — 5th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Utilities: 103.1 — 20th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $400,400 — 13th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 18.33 cents/kWh — 8th highest of 50 states and D.C.
46. Alaska
- Cost of living index: 125.2
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 157.9 — the highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Transportation: 115.3 — 7th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $336,900 — 22nd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 20.73 cents/kWh — 6th highest of 50 states and D.C.
45. Maryland
- Cost of living index: 116.5
- Most expensive category: Housing: 146.4 — 6th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Health: 97.4 — 19th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $398,100 — 14th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 13.32 cents/kWh — 13th highest of 50 states and D.C.
44. Washington
- Cost of living index: 116
- Most expensive category: Housing: 128.7 — 10th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Utilities: 92.1 — 11th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $569,500 — 4th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 9.05 cents/kWh — 6th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
43. Vermont
- Cost of living index: 115.3
- Most expensive category: Housing: 133.1 — 9th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Grocery: 104.8 — 9th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $304,700 — 24th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 16.99 cents/kWh — 10th highest of 50 states and D.C.
42. Oregon
- Cost of living index: 114.7
- Most expensive category: Housing: 136.3 — 7th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Utilities: 95.9 — 21st lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $475,600 — 8th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 9.26 cents/kWh — 7th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
41. New Hampshire
- Cost of living index: 114.1
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 131 — 4th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Grocery: 102.0 — 16th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $384,700 — 15th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 21.07 cents/kWh — 5th highest of 50 states and D.C.
40. New Jersey
- Cost of living index: 113.9
- Most expensive category: Housing: 135.8 — 8th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Health: 99.3 — 24th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $428,900 — 11th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 14.80 cents/kWh — 12th highest of 50 states and D.C.
39. Connecticut
- Cost of living index: 112.8
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 130.4 — 5th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Transportation: 100.4 — 22nd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $347,200 — 20th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 21.08 cents/kWh — 4th highest of 50 states and D.C.
38. Rhode Island
- Cost of living index: 110.7
- Most expensive category: Housing: 116.8 — 15th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Transportation: 92.5 — 11th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $383,900 — 16th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 19.30 cents/kWh — 7th highest of 50 states and D.C.
37. Maine
- Cost of living index: 109.9
- Most expensive category: Housing: 117.4 — 14th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Grocery: 101.8 — 18th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $290,600 — 25th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 17.44 cents/kWh — 9th highest of 50 states and D.C.
36. Arizona
- Cost of living index: 108.4
- Most expensive category: Housing: 124.1 — 11th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Health: 93.8 — 10th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $402,800 — 12th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 11.31 cents/kWh — 26th highest of 50 states and D.C.
35. Colorado
- Cost of living index: 105.1
- Most expensive category: Housing: 113.6 — 16th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Utilities: 91.3 — 9th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $531,100 — 6th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 11.75 cents/kWh — 22nd highest of 50 states and D.C.
34. Utah
- Cost of living index: 103.2
- Most expensive category: Housing: 110.7 — 17th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Health: 91.0 — 6th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $499,500 — 7th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 8.80 cents/kWh — 4th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
33. Montana
- Cost of living index: 102.9
- Most expensive category: Transportation: 109 — 9th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Utilities: 92.8 — 13th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $366,400 — 17th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 9.97 cents/kWh — 12th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
32. Virginia
- Cost of living index: 101.9
- Most expensive category: Housing: 105.7 — 21st highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Transportation: 94.8 — 17th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $365,700 — 18th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.75 cents/kWh — 23rd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
31. Delaware
- Cost of living index: 101.1
- Most expensive category: Misc.: 104.5 — N/A of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 97.0 — 23rd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $337,200 — 21st highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 11.83 cents/kWh — 21st highest of 50 states and D.C.
30. Nevada
- Cost of living index: 101
- Most expensive category: Transportation: 116.6 — 5th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Misc.: 91.6 — N/A of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $434,700 — 9th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.94 cents/kWh — 25th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
29. Florida
- Cost of living index: 100.7
- Most expensive category: Housing: 106.3 — 20th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Health: 96.5 — 16th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $354,100 — 19th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 12.51 cents/kWh — 15th highest of 50 states and D.C.
28. Idaho
- Cost of living index: 98.6
- Most expensive category: Transportation: 105.2 — 16th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Utilities: 85.7 — 4th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $432,500 — 10th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 8.51 cents/kWh — 3rd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
27. Pennsylvania
- Cost of living index: 95.6
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 107.3 — 12th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 81.9 — 18th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $245,500 — 18th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 11.86 cents/kWh — 20th highest of 50 states and D.C.
25. South Carolina
- Cost of living index: 95.3
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 106.5 — 16th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 86.5 — 24th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $254,600 — 21st lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.74 cents/kWh — 22nd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
26. North Carolina
- Cost of living index: 95.3
- Most expensive category: Health: 108.1 — 12th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 90.2 — 25th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $280,600 — 23rd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 9.60 cents/kWh — 9th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
24. Wisconsin
- Cost of living index: 95.1
- Most expensive category: Health: 112.3 — 6th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 84.7 — 23rd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $252,800 — 20th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 11.95 cents/kWh — 18th highest of 50 states and D.C.
23. Ohio
- Cost of living index: 94.7
- Most expensive category: Grocery: 101.4 — 21st highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 81.2 — 16th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $204,100 — 8th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.64 cents/kWh — 21st lowest of 50 states and D.C.
22. North Dakota
- Cost of living index: 94.6
- Most expensive category: Health: 111.2 — 7th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 83.4 — 22nd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $243,100 — 16th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 8.42 cents/kWh — 2nd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
21. Minnesota
- Cost of living index: 94.1
- Most expensive category: Health: 109.2 — 9th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 82.1 — 19th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $314,600 — 23rd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 12.04 cents/kWh — 16th highest of 50 states and D.C.
20. New Mexico
- Cost of living index: 94
- Most expensive category: Health: 99.3 — 24th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 87.3 — 26th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $243,100 — 16th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.02 cents/kWh — 13th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
19. Texas
- Cost of living index: 92.7
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 104 — 19th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 83.1 — 21st lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $275,400 — 22nd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.16 cents/kWh — 15th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
17. South Dakota
- Cost of living index: 92.4
- Most expensive category: Health: 97.9 — 23rd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 87.1 — 25th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $245,000 — 17th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.44 cents/kWh — 19th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
18. Wyoming
- Cost of living index: 92.4
- Most expensive category: Grocery: 102.3 — 14th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 80.0 — 15th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $292,300 — 26th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 8.24 cents/kWh — the lowest of 50 states and D.C.
16. Illinois
- Cost of living index: 92.1
- Most expensive category: Transportation: 103 — 20th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 79.8 — 14th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $251,600 — 19th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 11.94 cents/kWh — 19th highest of 50 states and D.C.
15. Kentucky
- Cost of living index: 92
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 104.4 — 17th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 73.7 — 6th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $196,300 — 6th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.51 cents/kWh — 20th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
13. Louisiana
- Cost of living index: 91
- Most expensive category: Health: 98.7 — 25th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 81.6 — 17th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $209,200 — 11th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.41 cents/kWh — 18th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
14. Indiana
- Cost of living index: 91
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 106.7 — 13th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 75.8 — 9th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $208,700 — 10th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 11.66 cents/kWh — 23rd highest of 50 states and D.C.
12. Nebraska
- Cost of living index: 90.9
- Most expensive category: Transportation: 100 — 24th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 78.6 — 13th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $232,400 — 14th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 8.83 cents/kWh — 5th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
11. Georgia
- Cost of living index: 90.8
- Most expensive category: Health: 100.3 — 21st highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 78.2 — 12th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $297,400 — 25th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 12.00 cents/kWh — 17th highest of 50 states and D.C.
10. Michigan
- Cost of living index: 90.6
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 101.1 — 23rd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 77.1 — 11th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $224,400 — 13th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 13.20 cents/kWh — 14th highest of 50 states and D.C.
8. Tennessee
- Cost of living index: 90.3
- Most expensive category: Grocery: 97.7 — 14th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 82.4 — 20th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $284,800 — 24th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.89 cents/kWh — 24th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
9. Iowa
- Cost of living index: 90.3
- Most expensive category: Health: 99.4 — 23rd highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 74.1 — 7th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $194,600 — 5th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 9.57 cents/kWh — 8th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
7. Arkansas
- Cost of living index: 89
- Most expensive category: Misc.: 97.7 — N/A of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 74.6 — 8th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $179,800 — 3rd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 9.91 cents/kWh — 11th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
6. Missouri
- Cost of living index: 88.5
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 98.6 — 25th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 77.0 — 10th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $221,200 — 12th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.26 cents/kWh — 16th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
5. Alabama
- Cost of living index: 88.3
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 102.4 — 21st highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 70.0 — 4th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $200,900 — 7th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 11.59 cents/kWh — 24th highest of 50 states and D.C.
4. West Virginia
- Cost of living index: 87.7
- Most expensive category: Grocery: 98.4 — 19th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 66.9 — the lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $155,100 — the lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 9.74 cents/kWh — 10th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
3. Kansas
- Cost of living index: 87.1
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 106.6 — 15th highest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 67.4 — 2nd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $206,600 — 9th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 11.47 cents/kWh — 25th highest of 50 states and D.C.
2. Mississippi
- Cost of living index: 86.3
- Most expensive category: Health: 98.4 — 24th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 70.9 — 5th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $162,500 — 2nd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.36 cents/kWh — 17th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
1. Oklahoma
- Cost of living index: 86.2
- Most expensive category: Utilities: 98.2 — 24th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cheapest category: Housing: 68.5 — 3rd lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Home value, 2022: $191,700 — 4th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
- Cost of electricity, 2022: 10.05 cents/kWh — 14th lowest of 50 states and D.C.
