This Is the State With the Lowest Cost of Living

For a while, it seemed that inflationary pressures may be easing, but recent reports suggest otherwise. Inflation remains stubbornly high, with the consumer price index rising by 3.1% annually in January, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. With sticky inflation in mind, it is interesting to see where the cost of living is cheap enough that it could offer some relief.

To find the state with the lowest cost of living, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the Composite Cost of Living Index for 2023 published by the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. The MERIC study uses an index based on the relative costs of groceries, housing, utilities, transportation, and health care to rank states. We also added home value data from the Census Bureau’s 2022 American Consumer Survey and average retail price of electricity in 2022 from the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The state with the lowest cost of living is Oklahoma, with an overall cost of living index at 86.2, meaning that the cost of living in the state is 13.8% cheaper than it is on average nationwide. This figure is driven largely by the very low cost of housing there — with a housing cost index value at 68.5, the third lowest in America. Indeed, looking at median home value in the state in 2022, it was $191,700 — fourth lowest among states and considerably lower than the $320,900 median nationwide. Interestingly, housing is the cheapest category in the 27 states with the lowest cost of living.

Among the 10 states with the lowest cost of living, six are in the South, while four are in the Midwest. The opposite is true for the 10 states with the highest cost of living — where all but Maryland are in the Northeast and West regions.

In these states, too, housing has a large impact on the cost of living, with housing the most expensive category in nine of the 10 top states. Only in Alaska, the utility category is the most expensive, and indeed, the cost of electricity there is sixth highest. But the most expensive state, by far, is Hawaii. In the Aloha state, even the cheapest category, grocery, is the second most expensive nationwide. (Also see: The 10 States Where Saving Enough to Buy a House Takes the Longest.)