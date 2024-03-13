The Oldest and Newest US Combat Aircraft Currently in Service

Owning the newest and most advanced technology is paramount in military doctrine, especially when it comes to combat aircraft. Old outdated air forces can hardly compete with the newest generation of fighter jets, why the United States is considered a powerhouse when it comes to its fleet of combat aircraft. However, the United States also employs some of the oldest aircraft in the world for these combat missions. (These are the oldest and newest stealth aircraft still flying. )

Although the U.S. Air Force utilizes some aircraft introduced back in the 1950s, there have been many upgrades and advancements that keep these on par with other more up-to-date aircraft. The B-52 strategic bomber is one example of these older combat aircraft still fielded by the U.S. Air Force that still serves next to the newest iterations of the F-35 Lightning II.

To identify the oldest and newest combat aircraft in the United States military, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry publication. We ranked these aircraft according to when they entered service with data from Military Factory, an online database of arms, vehicles, and aircraft. We also included supplemental data on how many of these aircraft are in active service or on order, the type of aircraft, as well as what military branches they serve in.

Another example of an older aircraft that has proved resilient over the years is the F-15 Eagle which was first introduced to service in 1976. Currently there are over 375 of these fighter jets in active service in the U.S. Air Force, with more than 100 on order.

In keeping with its aspirations to maintain a technologically advanced fleet, the U.S. military is adding a significant number of F-35s to its arsenal. Along with this, the new B-21 Raider is currently in the works to join the U.S. Air Force later this decade. Although the Raider is not in service yet, it has passed preliminary test flights and the U.S. Air Force has a few in stock but this number is undisclosed. (These countries are buying the most F-35 Lightning II fighter jets.)

Here is a look at the oldest and newest combat aircraft currently serving in the U.S. military: