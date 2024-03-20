Only three countries in the world are currently producing fifth generation aircraft with stealth technology. Russia, China and the United States sit at the top of this technological hierarchy and occupy an elite club of global military superpowers. While other countries might own some stealth aircraft, these are purchased from one of these three and the market for these new aircraft is hot considering geopolitical tensions around the world are high.
This stealth technology was first invented around the 1970s. Basically, this technology in its modern iteration helps aircraft to avoid detection by reducing reflection, radar detection, and certain emissions such as infrared, radio frequency, and audio. As this technology continues to evolve, more aircraft on the global stage are gaining stealth capabilities, but there are a few now that currently employ these stealth features. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)
To identify the most widely used stealth planes on Earth, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. Stealth aircraft, including uncrewed aerial vehicles, were ranked by the number of units in service in the 163 countries with data on FlightGlobal. UAV figures came from Military Factory. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft and notable countries that use it also came from FlightGlobal. Data on top speed came from Military Factory.
Some of the most prolific stealth aircraft come from the United States, with the most widely used being the F-35 Lightning II. Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have produced and sold hundreds of these stealth fighter jets to U.S. allies, mainly to countries in NATO. (These are the NATO countries with the most military aircraft.)
Here is a look at the most popular stealth aircraft on Earth:
14. B-21 Raider
- Number of aircraft in service: 0 (100 on order)
- Countries in use: United States
- Top speed: 621 mph
- Type: Stealth bomber
13. Sukhoi Checkmate (Su-75)
- Number of aircraft in service: 1 (tied)
- Countries in use: Russia
- Top speed: 808 mph
- Type: Fighter jet
12. Kratos XQ-58 Valkyrie
- Number of aircraft in service: 1 (tied)
- Countries in use: United States
- Top speed: 652 mph
- Type: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
11. Northrop Grumman RQ-180
- Number of aircraft in service: 1 (tied)
- Countries in use: United States
- Top speed: 590 mph
- Type: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
10. Hongdu Gongji-11 (GJ-11)
- Number of aircraft in service: 12
- Countries in use: China
- Top speed: 621 mph
- Type: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
9. Sukhoi Felon (Su-57)
- Number of aircraft in service: 14
- Countries in use: Russia
- Top speed: 1,616 mph
- Type: Fighter jet
8. B-2 Spirit
- Number of aircraft in service: 17
- Countries in use: United States
- Top speed: 628 mph
- Type: Stealth bomber
7. Chengdu Black Eagle (J-20)
- Number of aircraft in service: 19
- Countries in use: China
- Top speed: 1,305 mph
- Type: Fighter jet
6. Ryan AQM-91 Firefly
- Number of aircraft in service: 28
- Countries in use: United States
- Top speed: 505 mph
- Type: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
5. Lockheed Martin RQ-170 Sentinel
- Number of aircraft in service: 50
- Countries in use: United States
- Top speed: 590 mph
- Type: Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)
4. Shenyang Red Eagle (J-16)
- Number of aircraft in service: 105
- Countries in use: China
- Top speed: 1,522 mph
- Type: Fighter jet
3. F-22 Raptor
- Number of aircraft in service: 178
- Countries in use: United States
- Top speed: 1,599 mph
- Type: Fighter jet
2. Shenyang Flanker B+ (J-11)
- Number of aircraft in service: 255
- Countries in use: China
- Top speed: 1,553 mph
- Type: Fighter jet
1. F-35 Lightning II
- Number of aircraft in service: 869
- Countries in use: United States, Canada, Germany, Israel, Ital
- Top speed: 1,199 mph
- Type: Fighter jet
