Only three countries in the world are currently producing fifth generation aircraft with stealth technology. Russia, China and the United States sit at the top of this technological hierarchy and occupy an elite club of global military superpowers. While other countries might own some stealth aircraft, these are purchased from one of these three and the market for these new aircraft is hot considering geopolitical tensions around the world are high.

This stealth technology was first invented around the 1970s. Basically, this technology in its modern iteration helps aircraft to avoid detection by reducing reflection, radar detection, and certain emissions such as infrared, radio frequency, and audio. As this technology continues to evolve, more aircraft on the global stage are gaining stealth capabilities, but there are a few now that currently employ these stealth features. (Exploring the fastest and most powerful fighter jets in existence.)

To identify the most widely used stealth planes on Earth, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the 2024 World Air Forces report from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. Stealth aircraft, including uncrewed aerial vehicles, were ranked by the number of units in service in the 163 countries with data on FlightGlobal. UAV figures came from Military Factory. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft and notable countries that use it also came from FlightGlobal. Data on top speed came from Military Factory.

Some of the most prolific stealth aircraft come from the United States, with the most widely used being the F-35 Lightning II. Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman have produced and sold hundreds of these stealth fighter jets to U.S. allies, mainly to countries in NATO. (These are the NATO countries with the most military aircraft.)

Here is a look at the most popular stealth aircraft on Earth: