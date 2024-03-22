The Most Widely-Flown Military Aircraft in the World

There is a wide array of military aircraft that are employed to assert power, defend territories and execute strategic operations by military forces around the world. At the end of the day, the aircraft that can get the job done is the one that flies the mission and throughout the years many of these aircraft have proven themselves through their operational effectiveness. As such, some military aircraft rise to a level of prominence and worldwide proliferation. (These are the legendary military planes throughout history.)
To identify the military aircraft that are used by the most military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report 2024 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. Aircraft were ranked by the number of military forces using them. Only distinctly unique countable aircraft used by more than 15 countries or more are listed. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order or in active service, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.
The MiG-29 Fulcrum is one of the more popular combat aircraft globally, finding a place in more than 30 military forces. Known for its speed, maneuverability, and offensive power, these fighter jets are the primary instruments of aerial warfare. The U.S.-made F-35 Lightning II or the Russian Su-25 Frogfoot are examples of other fighters that have found favor with global militaries.
One interesting thing to note about the aircraft on this list is that there are the two main producers of these aircraft, namely the United States and Russia. While other countries might own some of the aircraft from one or the other depending on their alliances, the United States and Russia are the main proprietors of these military aircraft. (These are the oldest and newest fighter jets in modern air forces.)
Also worth noting is that many of the aircraft at the top of the list, used by the most militaries, are helicopters. Overall, these aircraft are used by multiple military forces worldwide, with each playing an important role.
Here is a look at the most widely-flown military aircraft in the world:
25. Bell 205
- Number of militaries using: 16
- Active aircraft: 218
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Guatamalia, Phillipines, Turkey
24. Aerospatiale Alouette III SA316
- Number of militaries using: 16
- Active aircraft: 98
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Pakistan, Austria, India
23. Alenia C-27J Spartan
- Number of militaries using: 17
- Active aircraft: 68
- Aircraft on order: 3
- Type: Transport
- Notable countries: Australia, Greece, Romania
22. SIAI-Marchetti SF-260
- Number of militaries using: 18
- Active aircraft: 282
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Training aircraft
- Notable countries: Belgium, Mexico, Venezuela
21. Aerospatiale SA330 Puma
- Number of militaries using: 18
- Active aircraft: 231
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat helicopter, transport
- Notable countries: Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco
20. CASA C-212 Aviocar
- Number of militaries using: 18
- Active aircraft: 58
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Special mission, transport, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Indonesia, Mexico, United States
19. Mil Mi-17 Hip
- Number of militaries using: 19
- Active aircraft: 357
- Aircraft on order: 2
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: China, India, Colombia
18. Ilyushin Il-76
- Number of militaries using: 19
- Active aircraft: 216
- Aircraft on order: 11
- Type: Combat aircraft, transport
- Notable countries: Algeria, Egypt, Sudan
17. Bell 212 Twin Huey
- Number of militaries using: 19
- Active aircraft: 222
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Austria, Italy, Thailand
16. H225M
- Number of militaries using: 20
- Active aircraft: 151
- Aircraft on order: 80
- Type: Combat helicopter, transport, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Brazil, France, Kuwait
15. Mil Mi-2
- Number of militaries using: 20
- Active aircraft: 239
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Poland, Russia, Syria
14. Mil Mi-8 Hip
- Number of militaries using: 22
- Active aircraft: 265
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Algeria, Russia, Azerbaijan
13. F-35 Lightning II (Variant A)
- Number of militaries using: 22
- Active aircraft: 552
- Aircraft on order: 1,892
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: United States, Japan, Israel, United Kingdom
12. Antonov An-26 Curl
- Number of militaries using: 23
- Active aircraft: 156
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Special mission, transport
- Notable countries: Russia, Sudan, Nicaragua
11. Leonardo AW139
- Number of militaries using: 24
- Active aircraft: 113
- Aircraft on order: 10
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Italy, Qatar, Algeria
10. C295
- Number of militaries using: 25
- Active aircraft: 121
- Aircraft on order: 58
- Type: Special mission, transport
- Notable countries: Egypt, India, Mexico
9. C-130 Hercules
- Number of militaries using: 28
- Active aircraft: 363
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Transport
- Notable countries: United States, Egypt, Saudi Arabia
8. Aero L-39 Albatros
- Number of militaries using: 29
- Active aircraft: 551
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Cuba, Russia, Syria
7. Cessna 208 Caravan
- Number of militaries using: 33
- Active aircraft: 127
- Aircraft on order: 1
- Type: Special mission, transport, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Pakistan, United Arab Emirates, Brazil
6. Bell 412
- Number of militaries using: 33
- Active aircraft: 292
- Aircraft on order: 12
- Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Canada, Indonesia, Japan
5. Bell UH-1 Iroquois
- Number of militaries using: 34
- Active aircraft: 595
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Argentina, Japan, Greece, United States
4. Mil Mi-24 Hind
- Number of militaries using: 35
- Active aircraft: 292
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat helicopter
- Notable countries: Poland, Russia, Sudan
3. Sukhoi Su-25 Frogfoot
- Number of militaries using: 36
- Active aircraft: 468
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Belarus, Russia, North Korea
2. Mikoyan MiG-29 Fulcrum
- Number of militaries using: 38
- Active aircraft: 609
- Aircraft on order: 37
- Type: Combat aircraft, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Egypt, India, Yemen
1. Bell 206 JetRanger
- Number of militaries using: 45
- Active aircraft: 292
- Aircraft on order: 0
- Type: Combat helicopter, training aircraft
- Notable countries: Brazil, Iran, Israel
