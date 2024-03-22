The Most Widely-Flown Military Aircraft in the World

There is a wide array of military aircraft that are employed to assert power, defend territories and execute strategic operations by military forces around the world. At the end of the day, the aircraft that can get the job done is the one that flies the mission and throughout the years many of these aircraft have proven themselves through their operational effectiveness. As such, some military aircraft rise to a level of prominence and worldwide proliferation. (These are the legendary military planes throughout history. )

To identify the military aircraft that are used by the most military forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the report 2024 World Air Forces from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website. Aircraft were ranked by the number of military forces using them. Only distinctly unique countable aircraft used by more than 15 countries or more are listed. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are on order or in active service, and notable countries that use these aircraft also came from FlightGlobal.

The MiG-29 Fulcrum is one of the more popular combat aircraft globally, finding a place in more than 30 military forces. Known for its speed, maneuverability, and offensive power, these fighter jets are the primary instruments of aerial warfare. The U.S.-made F-35 Lightning II or the Russian Su-25 Frogfoot are examples of other fighters that have found favor with global militaries.

One interesting thing to note about the aircraft on this list is that there are the two main producers of these aircraft, namely the United States and Russia. While other countries might own some of the aircraft from one or the other depending on their alliances, the United States and Russia are the main proprietors of these military aircraft. (These are the oldest and newest fighter jets in modern air forces.)

Also worth noting is that many of the aircraft at the top of the list, used by the most militaries, are helicopters. Overall, these aircraft are used by multiple military forces worldwide, with each playing an important role.

Here is a look at the most widely-flown military aircraft in the world: