Every US Military Aircraft Currently in Active Service

Out of all the air forces in the world, the U.S. military is home to the largest with over 13,000 aircraft currently in its fleet. These aircraft span the range of fighters, bombers, transport, and surveillance planes, each with its own set of unique capabilities. Each one of these plays an instrumental role in how the U.S. projects power around the world. (These are the nations with the largest air forces in the world. )

U.S. military aircraft provide support for various operations, from combat and surveillance to search and rescue missions. And to keep its position as the world’s dominant military power, the United States invests heavily in its air force. Accordingly, the U.S. has built an incredibly diverse fleet of aircraft.

24/7 Wall St. referenced the report, 2024 World Air Forces, from FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace industry website to identify all of the planes in active service in the U.S. military. We ranked aircraft by the number of units in active service. We excluded all trainer aircraft and helicopters and all aircraft from the Coast Guard. Supplemental data regarding the type of aircraft, how many are in active service, and how many are on order came from FlightGlobal.

Out of all the combat aircraft, the F-35 Lightning II is one of the most recent to enter service. With over 350 units in service, the F-35 forms the backbone of the military’s air dominance strategy. This advanced multirole fighter, developed by Lockheed Martin, combines stealth capabilities, advanced sensors, and networking technology, making it an indispensable tool for maintaining military superiority. (These are the oldest and newest fighter jets in modern air forces.)

Separate from fighter jets, the U.S. military employs logistical support and surveillance aircraft like the C-130 Hercules and the E-3 Sentry. The C-130 Hercules, with hundreds of units in service, remains the workhorse for mobility and transport in the U.S. military. It also takes on a few different variants across branches. The E-3 Sentry is an airborne early warning and control aircraft, providing critical surveillance and command-and-control capabilities.

Here is a look at every U.S. military plane in active service: