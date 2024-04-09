This Is the Newest Medal of Honor Recipient in Each State

Since its inception in December 1861, the Medal of Honor has been awarded for acts of heroism and bravery by U.S. servicemen as a symbol of the highest level of duty one can perform for their country. This medal unites recipients with uncommon valor from cities, towns, and cultures all across the United States. And in each generation, these soldiers continue to demonstrate the best of what the U.S. military has to offer. (These are the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients.)
The Medal of Honor is a storied U.S. military tradition, spanning more than 150 years and all branches of the armed forces. In this time more than 3,500 medals have been awarded among the 41 million Americans who have served during this time.
Here 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the most recent Medal of Honor recipient from each state. We included the name of the most recent recipient as well as what branch of the military they served in, the highest rank, the date of medal presentation, and the conflict the recipient was involved in. States are ordered alphabetically and all information is from the society.
The most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor is Larry L. Taylor for his service in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. Despite receiving the medal for service during combat operations on June 18, 1968, Taylor was presented the medal by President Joe Biden at the White House on September 5, 2023. Taylor “distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty.”
Larry L. Taylor is only the most recent to receive this prestigious medal. Though the Medal of Honor is only awarded to a select few, it serves as an inspiration to many. (This is the World War II battle with the most casualties, and it’s not even close.)
Here is a look at the most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor from each state:
Alabama, George Watson
- Date of presentation: January 13, 1997
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Alaska, N/A
- Date of presentation: N/A
- Military branch: N/A
- Highest rank achieved: N/A
- Served in this conflict: N/A
Arizona, Manuel V Mendoza
- Date of presentation: March 18, 2014
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Arkansas, Johnny Lee Canley
- Date of presentation: October 17, 2018
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Gunnery Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
California, Salvador J. Lara; Joe Gandara
- Date of presentation: March 18, 2014
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private First Class; Private
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Colorado, Jon Edward Swanson
- Date of presentation: May 1, 2002
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Captain
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Connecticut, John A. Chapman
- Date of presentation: August 22, 2018
- Military branch: U.S. Air Force
- Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Delaware, James Phillip Connor
- Date of presentation: May 7, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Florida, Alwyn Crendall Cashe
- Date of presentation: December 16, 2021
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Georgia, William D. Swenson
- Date of presentation: October 16, 2013
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Lieutenant Colonel
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Hawaii, Dennis M. Fujii; Edward N. Kaneshiro
- Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five; Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Idaho, Frank Stanley Reasoner
- Date of presentation: January 31, 1967
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Illinois, John J. Duffy
- Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Major
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Indiana, Frank Harry Ono
- Date of presentation: September 21, 2000
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Iowa, Salvatore Augustine Giunta
- Date of presentation: November 16, 2010
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Kansas, Riley Leroy Pitts
- Date of presentation: December 10, 1968
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Captain
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Kentucky, Garlin Murl Conner
- Date of presentation: June 26, 2018
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Louisiana, Paris D. Davis
- Date of presentation: March 3, 2023
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Colonel
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Maine, Gary Ivan Gordon
- Date of presentation: May 23, 1994
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: Somalia (Operation Restore Hope)
Maryland, Florent A. Groberg
- Date of presentation: November 12, 2015
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Captain
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Massachusetts, Britt Kelly Slabinski
- Date of presentation: May 24, 2018
- Military branch: U.S. Navy SEALs
- Highest rank achieved: Master Chief
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Michigan, James C. McCloughan
- Date of presentation: July 31, 2017
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fifth Class
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Minnesota, Leo Keith Thorsness
- Date of presentation: October 15, 1973
- Military branch: U.S. Air Force
- Highest rank achieved: Lieutenant Colonel
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Mississippi, Ed W. Freeman
- Date of presentation: July 16, 2001
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Major
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Missouri, Willy F. James Jr.
- Date of presentation: January 13, 1997
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Montana, Travis W. Atkins
- Date of presentation: March 27, 2019
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Nebraska, Donald K Schwab
- Date of presentation: March 18, 2014
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: First Lieutenant
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Nevada, Bruce Avery Van Voorhis
- Date of presentation: August 1, 1946
- Military branch: U.S. Navy
- Highest rank achieved: Commander
- Served in this conflict: World War II
New Hampshire, Richard Hetherington O’Kane
- Date of presentation: March 27, 1946
- Military branch: U.S. Navy
- Highest rank achieved: Rear Admiral
- Served in this conflict: World War II
New Jersey, Henry Svehla
- Date of presentation: May 2, 2011
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
- Served in this conflict: Korean War
New Mexico, Leroy Arthur Petry
- Date of presentation: July 12, 2011
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
New York, Ralph Puckett, Jr.
- Date of presentation: May 21, 2021
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Colonel
- Served in this conflict: Korean War
North Carolina, Melvin Morris
- Date of presentation: March 18, 2014
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
North Dakota, Woodrow Wilson Keeble
- Date of presentation: March 3, 2008
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Master Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: Korean War
Ohio, Edward C. Byers, Jr.
- Date of presentation: February 29, 2016
- Military branch: U.S. Navy SEALs
- Highest rank achieved: Master Chief
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Oklahoma, Dwight W. Birdwell
- Date of presentation: July 5, 2022
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Specialist Five
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Oregon, Larry Gilbert Dahl
- Date of presentation: August 8, 1974
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Specialist Fourth Class
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Pennsylvania, Ross A. McGinnis
- Date of presentation: June 2, 2008
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private First Class
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Rhode Island, David Bernard Champagne
- Date of presentation: July 23, 1953
- Military branch: U.S. Marine Corps
- Highest rank achieved: Corporal
- Served in this conflict: Korean War
South Carolina, Christopher Andrew Celiz
- Date of presentation: December 16, 2021
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant First Class
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
South Dakota, Michael John Fitzmaurice
- Date of presentation: October 15, 1973
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Technical Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Tennessee, Larry L. Taylor
- Date of presentation: September 5, 2023
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Captain
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Texas, Matthew O. Williams
- Date of presentation: October 30, 2019
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Sergeant Major
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
Utah, George Taro “Joe” Sakato
- Date of presentation: June 21, 2000
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Vermont, Lawson Paterson “Red” Ramage
- Date of presentation: January 10, 1945
- Military branch: U.S. Navy
- Highest rank achieved: Vice Admiral
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Virginia, Humbert Roque “Rocky” Versace
- Date of presentation: July 8, 2002
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Captain
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Washington, Ronald J. Shurer II
- Date of presentation: October 1, 2018
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: War on Terrorism
West Virginia, Robert Willard Hartsock
- Date of presentation: August 6, 1970
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Staff Sergeant
- Served in this conflict: Vietnam War
Wisconsin, Benjamin Louis Salomon
- Date of presentation: May 1, 2002
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Captain
- Served in this conflict: World War II
Wyoming, Joe Hayashi
- Date of presentation: June 21, 2000
- Military branch: U.S. Army
- Highest rank achieved: Private
- Served in this conflict: World War II
