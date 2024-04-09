This Is the Newest Medal of Honor Recipient in Each State

Since its inception in December 1861, the Medal of Honor has been awarded for acts of heroism and bravery by U.S. servicemen as a symbol of the highest level of duty one can perform for their country. This medal unites recipients with uncommon valor from cities, towns, and cultures all across the United States. And in each generation, these soldiers continue to demonstrate the best of what the U.S. military has to offer. (These are the states with the most Medal of Honor recipients. )

The Medal of Honor is a storied U.S. military tradition, spanning more than 150 years and all branches of the armed forces. In this time more than 3,500 medals have been awarded among the 41 million Americans who have served during this time.

Here 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data from the Congressional Medal of Honor Society to identify the most recent Medal of Honor recipient from each state. We included the name of the most recent recipient as well as what branch of the military they served in, the highest rank, the date of medal presentation, and the conflict the recipient was involved in. States are ordered alphabetically and all information is from the society.

The most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor is Larry L. Taylor for his service in the Vietnam War with the U.S. Army. Despite receiving the medal for service during combat operations on June 18, 1968, Taylor was presented the medal by President Joe Biden at the White House on September 5, 2023. Taylor “distinguished himself by acts of gallantry and intrepidity above and beyond the call of duty.”

Larry L. Taylor is only the most recent to receive this prestigious medal. Though the Medal of Honor is only awarded to a select few, it serves as an inspiration to many.

Here is a look at the most recent recipient of the Medal of Honor from each state: