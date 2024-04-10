These Are the Small Arms Used by Russian Special Forces

Out of all the fighting forces in the world, Russian Special Forces are considered some of the best trained and equipped to handle any mission. They are known as “Spetsnaz.” The Russian term “Spetsnaz” is an abbreviation for special designations or operations and is commonly associated with these types of units in Russia. As such these Spetsnaz are outfitted with some of the best small arms Russia and the world has to offer. (These are the world’s 20 top elite Special Forces.)
Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the weapons used by the specialized units. To identify the small arms and weapons used by Spetsnaz Special Forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We excluded guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed no longer to be in use by the Special Forces. We ranked the remaining guns according to when they entered service. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from Military Factory.
Like many other Special Forces units, Spetsnaz are trained in unconventional warfare and were skilled at tactics such as guerilla warfare, reconnaissance, and even political warfare. As per their operational needs, Spetsnaz have used a wide range of weapons. Some of these are standard for the Russian army, but others are more specialized.
One of the more popular weapons on this list is the Dragunov SVD, a semi-automatic sniper/designated marksman rifle. Entering service in the early 1960s, much of this rifle was based on the Kalashnikov system, but it has a lighter and smaller footprint that offers improved accuracy. Notably, the trigger provides a smoother response, which made it an ideal choice for snipers.
An interesting thing to note is that this list includes a range of weapons, from silenced assault rifles to automatic grenade launchers. Each of these weapons plays a role in Special Forces missions, including quiet extractions or guerrilla warfare. Interestingly, the guns on this list that are the same type tend to have similar ammunition. (These are the 26 guns that Chinese Special Forces use.)
Here is a look at the firearms used by the Russian Special Forces:
37. Kalashnikov RPK-16
- Year entered service: 2018
- Type: Squad automatic weapon
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
36. TekhMash 6G27 Balkan
- Year entered service: 2016
- Type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 8,200 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 40mm caseless
35. Kalashnikov AK-12
- Year entered service: 2014
- Type: Assault rifle
- Maximum effective range: 2,000 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm Soviet, 5.56x45mm NATO, 7.62x39mm, 7.62x51mm NATO
34. KMZ A-545
- Year entered service: 2014
- Type: Assault rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,640 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
33. KBP ADS
- Year entered service: 2013
- Type: Amphibious bullpup assault rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,650 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm, 5.45x39mm
32. ORSIS T-5000
- Year entered service: 2011
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm NATO, .308 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum, .408 Cheytac
31. RPG-32 (Hashim)
- Year entered service: 2008
- Type: Rocket-propelled grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 2,300 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 105mm rocket
30. MP-443 (Grach)
- Year entered service: 2008
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Maximum effective range: 165 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum
29. Izhmash PP-19-01 (Vityaz-SN)
- Year entered service: 2008
- Type: Submachine gun
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum
28. Heckler & Koch HK 417
- Year entered service: 2006
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Maximum effective range: 2,625 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x51mm NATO
27. KBP GM-94
- Year entered service: 2006
- Type: Pump-action grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 43mm
26. KBP PP-2000
- Year entered service: 2006
- Type: Submachine gun
- Maximum effective range: 330 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x19mm parabellum
25. VKS / VSSK (BKC / Vykhlop)
- Year entered service: 2004
- Type: Anti-material rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x55mm STs-130
24. SA-24 (Grinch) / 9K338 Igla-S
- Year entered service: 2004
- Type: Shoulder-launched anti-aircraft missile
- Maximum effective range: 19,680 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 72mm
23. Izhmash AK-9
- Year entered service: 2004
- Type: Silenced assault rifle
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm subsonic
22. PKP Pecheneg (6P41)
- Year entered service: 2001
- Type: General purpose machine gun
- Maximum effective range: 5,000 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mmR
21. Heckler & Koch HK MP7
- Year entered service: 2001
- Type: Submachine gun
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: HK 4.6x30mm
20. ASM-DT
- Year entered service: 2000
- Type: Amphibious assault rifle
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
19. KSVK 12.7 (ASVK)
- Year entered service: 1999
- Type: Anti-material rifle
- Maximum effective range: 4,920 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x108mm
18. Kalashnikov SV-99
- Year entered service: 1999
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 330 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.6mm (.22LR)
17. Izhmash SV-98
- Year entered service: 1998
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,968 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.6x54mm R, 7.62x51mm NATO
16. Accuracy International L115
- Year entered service: 1997
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 4,921 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: .338 Lapua Magnum
15. KBP OSV-96
- Year entered service: 1996
- Type: Anti-material rifle
- Maximum effective range: 6,560 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 12.7x108mm
14. Accuracy International AWM
- Year entered service: 1996
- Type: Bolt-action sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 3,610 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: .300 Winchester Magnum, .338 Lapua Magnum
13. PP-19 Bizon
- Year entered service: 1996
- Type: Submachine gun
- Maximum effective range: 328 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov, 9x19mm parabellum
12. KBP AGS-30 AGL
- Year entered service: 1995
- Type: Automatic grenade launcher
- Maximum effective range: 7,544 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 30x29mm
11. Izhmash Saiga-12
- Year entered service: 1995
- Type: Semi-automatic combat shotgun
- Maximum effective range: 150 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 12-gauge
10. Izhmash AN-94 (Abakan)
- Year entered service: 1994
- Type: Assault rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,212 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 5.45x39mm
9. OTs-14 (Groza)
- Year entered service: 1994
- Type: Bullpup assault rifle
- Maximum effective range: 656 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x39mm, 9x39mm
8. OTs-03 SVU
- Year entered service: 1994
- Type: Designated marksman rifle
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mmR
7. KBP VSK-94
- Year entered service: 1994
- Type: Silenced sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5
6. KBP A-91
- Year entered service: 1991
- Type: Bullpup assault rifle
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x39mm, 5.56x45mm NATO
5. AS Val (Avtomat Special’nyj)
- Year entered service: 1987
- Type: Silenced assault rifle
- Maximum effective range: 984 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-6
4. VSS Vintorez
- Year entered service: 1987
- Type: Silenced sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 1,312 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x39mm SP-5
3. Dragunov SVD
- Year entered service: 1963
- Type: Semi-automatic sniper rifle
- Maximum effective range: 4,265 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x54mmR Soviet, 9x54mm, 9.3x64mm Brenneke, .308 Winchester
2. Izhmash RPK
- Year entered service: 1961
- Type: Light machine gun
- Maximum effective range: 3,280 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 7.62x39mm M43 / 5.45x39mm M74
1. Makarov PM
- Year entered service: 1951
- Type: Semi-automatic pistol
- Maximum effective range: 164 ft.
- Caliber/ammunition: 9x18mm Makarov
