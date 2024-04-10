These Are the Small Arms Used by Russian Special Forces

Out of all the fighting forces in the world, Russian Special Forces are considered some of the best trained and equipped to handle any mission. They are known as “Spetsnaz.” The Russian term “Spetsnaz” is an abbreviation for special designations or operations and is commonly associated with these types of units in Russia. As such these Spetsnaz are outfitted with some of the best small arms Russia and the world has to offer. (These are the world’s 20 top elite Special Forces. )

Here 24/7 Wall St. is taking a closer look at the weapons used by the specialized units. To identify the small arms and weapons used by Spetsnaz Special Forces, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed a catalog of small arms from Military Factory, an online database of military vehicles, aircraft, and arms. We excluded guns that are similar to each other and guns that are believed no longer to be in use by the Special Forces. We ranked the remaining guns according to when they entered service. Supplemental data on the type of weapon, maximum effective range, and the caliber of ammunition used also came from Military Factory.

Like many other Special Forces units, Spetsnaz are trained in unconventional warfare and were skilled at tactics such as guerilla warfare, reconnaissance, and even political warfare. As per their operational needs, Spetsnaz have used a wide range of weapons. Some of these are standard for the Russian army, but others are more specialized.

One of the more popular weapons on this list is the Dragunov SVD, a semi-automatic sniper/designated marksman rifle. Entering service in the early 1960s, much of this rifle was based on the Kalashnikov system, but it has a lighter and smaller footprint that offers improved accuracy. Notably, the trigger provides a smoother response, which made it an ideal choice for snipers.

An interesting thing to note is that this list includes a range of weapons, from silenced assault rifles to automatic grenade launchers. Each of these weapons plays a role in Special Forces missions, including quiet extractions or guerrilla warfare. Interestingly, the guns on this list that are the same type tend to have similar ammunition. (These are the 26 guns that Chinese Special Forces use.)

Here is a look at the firearms used by the Russian Special Forces: