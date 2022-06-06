Jeep's Dangerous Wrangler

Passenger cars are not supposed to tip over in relatively minor crash tests. However, that is exactly what happened recently in an IIHS test of the Jeep Wrangler. The catastrophe occurred during what is called the “small overlap evaluation.” The results were anything but small. It is hard to imagine why anyone would risk buying a Wrangler under any circumstances.

The primary conclusion of the report on the risk was “Even partial rollovers are dangerous, as they increase the chances that an occupant may be completely or partially ejected from the vehicle. That’s especially relevant for the Wrangler, which has a roof and doors that can be removed and lacks side curtain airbags.”

In the report that covered the test of the Wrangler, IIHS experts wrote, “The 2022 Jeep Wrangler 4-door tipped over in the driver-side small overlap crash test in a repeat of a problem shown by an earlier model. Structural modifications made by the manufacturer did not eliminate the issue.” It is amazing Jeep would not fix such a dangerous problem, particularly given the period between the last test and this one.



The results show that Jeep has little regard for the safety of the drivers of its cars, which is a terrible problem for owners and potential buyers. The Wrangler is among Jeep’s least-expensive products. Its manufacturer’s suggested retail price is $29,995.



