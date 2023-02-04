Peloton's Recovery Problem

Peloton posted earnings that cheered Wall Street. But, membership was flat, and revenue dropped 30% year over year to $793 million. The company lost $335 million. While that might be considered progress, Peloton has miles to go. CEO Barry McCarthy called it a “turning point.” It will take more than one quarter to show if that is true.

Peloton shares rallied but gave back some of the gains. These may have been day traders. But the stock is still down 30% over the last year, compared to a drop of 13% by the NASDAQ.

Peloton still has questions to answer. Has the move back to gyms changed its future permanently? Has the move to channels that include Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods tarnished its brand? (Netflix tries to ruin Peloton.)

And has its used bike business cut back on new bike sales?

Peloton is among a long line of brands that had a bright beginning. The world changed underneath it, and the brand barely survived. Now, it has to prove that it can do better than go sideways. (These are the most popular exercises every year since 1956.)