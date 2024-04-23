Avoid All Toilet Paper Brands Except These 9 Brandon Blinkenberg / Wikimedia Commons

Few products are as universal as toilet paper, also known as bathroom tissue or toilet roll. Despite it being critical for hygiene and sanitation, so many of us take this important product for granted. Of course, we shouldn’t. You don’t have to be dedicated to pampering yourself to consider which type and brand of toilet paper best suits your needs. It comes down to a few basic considerations: comfort, strength, eco-friendliness, and value. However, with so many options available, it can be overwhelming to find the right one for you.

With a little help from Good Housekeeping, The New York Times, and USA Today, we can narrow down the choices to just a few good options, based on those core considerations. To see how researchers made their picks, check out the Good Housekeeping methodology, New York Times methodology, and USA Today methodology. Here are their nine top picks, in alphabetical order. (Also see Avoid All Diaper Brands Except These 8.)

Amazon Presto Ultra-Soft Toilet Paper

New York Times testers liked this one best out of all the lower-cost toilet papers, naming it the top budget pick. The Amazon brand product is serviceable and reliable, says the researchers, and it’s not scratchy, does not rip too easily, and leaves little lint behind. Furthermore, it is gentle on your skin and your septic system, says one Amazon reviewer.

Berkley Jensen Ultra Soft

The best overall pick at Good Housekeeping received a perfect score on absorbency tests, soaking up more water than most other toilet papers. Although it wasn’t as strong as some other brands when wet, it did dissolve quickly in water. This product has earned the Good Housekeeping Seal, but note that it is a store brand available at members-only BJ’s Wholesale Club.

Charmin Essentials Soft

The best value pick at USA Today was surprisingly durable and comfortable at its price point. The texture is similar to Charmin Ultra Strong, but it is not quite as durable. The only real downside for the reviewers was that this toilet paper took a while to dissolve in water. So, it is not ideal for septic systems or homes prone to plumbing woes.

Charmin Ultra Soft

USA Today chose this one as the best overall toilet paper option, noting that it is soft and strong, as well as comfortable. Pros included that it does not tear while in use and that it dissolved in water but not too quickly. While it is not as durable as Charmin Ultra Strong, the reviewers considered it the best toilet paper for extended, everyday use. In addition, this was found to be the softest option in tests by Good Housekeeping.

Charmin Ultra Strong

This was the best traditionally produced pick at The New York Times. The strong, low-lint, readily available toilet paper is plushier than their other top pick, Seventh Generation, said the researchers. It was also the most durable and comfortable to use of all the traditional toilet papers they tested. Note that Procter & Gamble owns the Charmin brand.

Cottonelle Ultra ComfortCare

This was the top pick for strength at Good Housekeeping, where it has the best when the wet and dry strength scores were combined. It also offers a rippled texture to help clean, and it was among the most absorbent toilet papers in the tests. There were no signs of lint, and the layers did not separate. Cottonelle is a Kleenex brand produced by Kimberly-Clark.

Great Value Ultra Soft

Good Housekeeping’s best value pick is also a store brand, Walmart in this case. But it provides good bang for the buck, say the reviewers. It ranked high for thickness and dissolving quickly. In blind touch tests, this toilet paper was softer than more expensive rolls. Note that in some locations, Walmart offers home delivery of this product.

Scott Small Core High Capacity

Good Housekeeping considered this the best option for bulk buyers, as it offers more than double the sheets per roll than other brands. However, because it has a small core, it may not fit on certain toilet paper holders. That aside, Scott scores very well in dissolvability tests. While the paper is thinner than some others, it is two-ply. Scott is a Kimberly-Clark brand.

Seventh Generation 100% Recycled Extra Soft & Strong

The New York Times picked this one as the best sustainable option. This soft, sturdy, and lint-free toilet paper is priced comparably to more conventional options and was unanimously liked by testers. Though it is made with 100% recycled materials, you’d never know it by the look and feel. The same brand was the top sustainability pick at Good Housekeeping as well.

