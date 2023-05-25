America's Most Respected Company

Once a year, polling service Harris issues the most highly regarded measure of corporate reputation. Recently, this has become a joint venture with media company Axios. The list of 100 has been posted for 20 years. (These are America’s 25 thriving industries.)



The poll is called “The 2023 Axios Harris Poll 100 reputation rankings.” The universe polled 16,310 Americans between March 13 and March 28. First, the poll determines the 100 most visible companies in the United States. People are then asked which two companies have the worst reputations and which have the best. Companies receive a score between 100 and 0.



Patagonia, a relatively small company, tops the list. It posted a score of 83.5. Patagonia mainly sells outdoor clothing. A trust holds it, some of the values of which are supporting efforts to halt climate change and protecting land. These include the Everglades and several rivers. Patagonia was founded in 1973 and has an estimated revenue of $1.5 billion.



Patagonia was followed by big-box retailer Costco with a score of 82.1, John Deere at 82.0, Trader Joe’s at 81.7 and Chick-fil-A at 81.4.



This year, the Trump Organization is at the bottom of the list with a score of 52.9. The company owns about 500 companies, about half of which have the Trump name. Donald Trump, the former U.S. president, and his family are the owners. The most well-known of these are its real estate holdings.

The New York State Attorney General and the Manhattan District Attorney are investigating the Trump Organization. Its former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, pleaded guilty to several felonies, including criminal tax fraud and grand theft.