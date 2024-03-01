US Cities Where The Most People Die In Car Crashes

An estimated 42,795 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2022, a 0.3% decline from 2021, according to preliminary analysis from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The NHTSA also projects an increase in fatalities in 23 states in 2022 compared to 2021, and a decrease in 27 states. Looking at the past five years, the number of deadly accidents nationwide increased by more than 16% and rose significantly in each state, according to USA Today.

While the number of fatalities in each state roughly relates to the population size, other factors come into play such as the number of roadways, the type of roads, how much people drive, and so on. These factors seem to play an even larger role in cities. (Adjusted for vehicle-miles driven, this state has the worst highway fatality rate in America.)

To identify the U.S. cities where the most people die in car crashes in 24/7 Wall St. reviewed roadway fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. A total of 5,371 cities were ranked by the number of fatalities. Only the 51 cities with over 45 fatalities from car crashes in 2021, the latest available data, are listed here. Population data came from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates for 2022. All other data is from FARS.

Though the cities with most fatalities tend to have larger populations, data on vehicle-miles traveled for each city was not available and therefore relative comparisons hard to achieve. Still, seven of the cities on the list are in Texas, six in California, five in Florida, and four in Arizona. While the first three are the three most populous states, Texas, California, and Arizona are also some of the nation’s largest states by area, often with sprawling, less densely-populated cities.

In general, the vast majority of the cities on the list are in the South, followed by the West. Only one city in the Northeast makes the list — New York City, which ranks fourth with 252 fatalities in 243 car accidents.