US Cities Where The Most People Die In Car Crashes

An estimated 42,795 people died in motor vehicle crashes in 2022, a 0.3% decline from 2021, according to preliminary analysis from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The NHTSA also projects an increase in fatalities in 23 states in 2022 compared to 2021, and a decrease in 27 states. Looking at the past five years, the number of deadly accidents nationwide increased by more than 16% and rose significantly in each state, according to USA Today.
While the number of fatalities in each state roughly relates to the population size, other factors come into play such as the number of roadways, the type of roads, how much people drive, and so on. These factors seem to play an even larger role in cities. (Adjusted for vehicle-miles driven, this state has the worst highway fatality rate in America.)
To identify the U.S. cities where the most people die in car crashes in 24/7 Wall St. reviewed roadway fatality data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System. A total of 5,371 cities were ranked by the number of fatalities. Only the 51 cities with over 45 fatalities from car crashes in 2021, the latest available data, are listed here. Population data came from the Census Bureau’s American Community Survey and are five-year estimates for 2022. All other data is from FARS.
Though the cities with most fatalities tend to have larger populations, data on vehicle-miles traveled for each city was not available and therefore relative comparisons hard to achieve. Still, seven of the cities on the list are in Texas, six in California, five in Florida, and four in Arizona. While the first three are the three most populous states, Texas, California, and Arizona are also some of the nation’s largest states by area, often with sprawling, less densely-populated cities.
In general, the vast majority of the cities on the list are in the South, followed by the West. Only one city in the Northeast makes the list — New York City, which ranks fourth with 252 fatalities in 243 car accidents.
51. Cincinnati, Ohio
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 47 fatalities in 41 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 13
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 9
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 21; Dark-lighted: 4
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 30; Cloudy 7; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 6
- Total population, 2022: 308,870
50. Birmingham, Alabama
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 47 fatalities in 46 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 2
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 23; Dark-lighted: 3
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 35; Cloudy 4; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 2; Curb: 0
- Total population, 2022: 200,431
49. Macon, Georgia
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 47 fatalities in 46 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 6
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 18; Dark-not lighted: 8; Dark-lighted: 17
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 39; Cloudy 5; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 5; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 156,554 (Macon-Bibb County)
48. Fort Lauderdale, Florida
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 48 fatalities in 44 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 24
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 6
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 11; Dark-not lighted: 29; Dark-lighted: 2
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 37; Cloudy 6; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 0; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 182,673
47. Colorado Springs, Colorado
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 49 fatalities in 49 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 0
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 23; Dark-not lighted: 23; Dark-lighted: 1
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 32; Cloudy 1; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 0; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 479,612
46. Greensboro, North Carolina
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 49 fatalities in 47 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 22; Dark-lighted: 5
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 36; Cloudy 9; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 1; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 297,202
45. Wichita, Kansas
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 50 fatalities in 46 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 12
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 22; Dark-lighted: 5
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 7; Cloudy 3; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 0; Curb: 7
- Total population, 2022: 395,951
44. Glendale, Arizona
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 50 fatalities in 44 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 17
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 13; Dark-not lighted: 27; Dark-lighted: 4
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 39; Cloudy 4; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 248,083
43. Knoxville, Tennessee
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 51 fatalities in 48 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 13
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 23; Dark-not lighted: 13; Dark-lighted: 8
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 41; Cloudy 3; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 1
- Total population, 2022: 191,857
42. Arlington, Texas
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 53 fatalities in 50 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 13
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 8
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 15; Dark-not lighted: 19; Dark-lighted: 14
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 40; Cloudy 5; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 2; Curb: 1
- Total population, 2022: 393,469
41. Bakersfield, California
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 53 fatalities in 48 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 23
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 9
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 16; Dark-not lighted: 20; Dark-lighted: 11
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 45; Cloudy 3; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 1; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 404,321
40. Orlando, Florida
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 54 fatalities in 49 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 24
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 6
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 12; Dark-not lighted: 32; Dark-lighted: 3
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 38; Cloudy 5; Rain: 6
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 307,738
39. Mesa, Arizona
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 56 fatalities in 51 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 15
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 6
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 24; Dark-lighted: 4
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 43; Cloudy 5; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 1
- Total population, 2022: 503,390
38. Portland, Oregon
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 63 fatalities in 58 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 28
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 5
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 15; Dark-not lighted: 31; Dark-lighted: 2
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 23; Cloudy 17; Rain: 8
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 646,101
37. Denver, Colorado
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 68 fatalities in 64 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 22
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 36; Dark-lighted: 0
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 17; Cloudy 4; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
- Total population, 2022: 710,800
36. New Orleans, Louisiana
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 68 fatalities in 61 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 28
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 8
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 14; Dark-not lighted: 18; Dark-lighted: 25
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 49; Cloudy 5; Rain: 5
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 380,408
35. Sacramento, California
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 70 fatalities in 66 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 29
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 9
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 26; Dark-not lighted: 27; Dark-lighted: 8
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 56; Cloudy 8; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 1; Curb: 7
- Total population, 2022: 523,600
34. Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 71 fatalities in 66 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 18
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 5
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 17; Dark-not lighted: 43; Dark-lighted: 2
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 43; Cloudy 16; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 7; Curb: 7
- Total population, 2022: 573,299
33. Saint Louis, Missouri
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 71 fatalities in 64 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 24
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 39; Dark-lighted: 1
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 51; Cloudy 4; Rain: 6
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 2; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 298,018
32. Cleveland, Ohio
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 73 fatalities in 69 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 19
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 5
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 16; Dark-not lighted: 49; Dark-lighted: 0
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 38; Cloudy 19; Rain: 9
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 1; Curb: 10
- Total population, 2022: 370,365
31. Miami, Florida
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 73 fatalities in 71 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 35
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 2
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 25; Dark-not lighted: 37; Dark-lighted: 6
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 62; Cloudy 3; Rain: 6
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 1; Curb: 6
- Total population, 2022: 443,665
30. San Jose, California
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 76 fatalities in 75 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 35
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 1
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 21; Dark-not lighted: 27; Dark-lighted: 11
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 55; Cloudy 3; Rain: 1
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 6; Curb: 5
- Total population, 2022: 1,001,176
29. Tampa, Florida
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 79 fatalities in 75 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 36
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 28; Dark-not lighted: 37; Dark-lighted: 5
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 64; Cloudy 5; Rain: 6
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 0; Tree: 1; Curb: 5
- Total population, 2022: 388,768
28. Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 80 fatalities in 75 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 28
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 19; Dark-not lighted: 42; Dark-lighted: 9
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 60; Cloudy 6; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 4; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 225,500
27. Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 81 fatalities in 71 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 27
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 12
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 17; Dark-not lighted: 23; Dark-lighted: 27
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 51; Cloudy 16; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 3; Curb: 4
- Total population, 2022: 411,938
26. Fresno, California
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 81 fatalities in 76 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 34
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 6
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 21; Dark-not lighted: 38; Dark-lighted: 16
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 67; Cloudy 7; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 0; Curb: 9
- Total population, 2022: 541,528
25. El Paso, Texas
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 82 fatalities in 78 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 17
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 5
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 30; Dark-not lighted: 36; Dark-lighted: 6
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 75; Cloudy 1; Rain: 0
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 2; Curb: 5
- Total population, 2022: 677,181
24. Kansas City, Missouri
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 83 fatalities in 79 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 18
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 27; Dark-not lighted: 40; Dark-lighted: 11
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 52; Cloudy 13; Rain: 11
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 4; Curb: 8
- Total population, 2022: 505,958
23. Columbus, Ohio
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 97 fatalities in 90 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 30
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 10
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 28; Dark-not lighted: 46; Dark-lighted: 12
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 64; Cloudy 12; Rain: 12
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 4; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 902,449
22. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 100 fatalities in 96 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 31
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 43; Dark-not lighted: 16; Dark-lighted: 33
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 51; Cloudy 38; Rain: 6
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 2; Curb: 6
- Total population, 2022: 681,088
21. Atlanta, Georgia
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 102 fatalities in 98 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 34
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 4
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 24; Dark-not lighted: 48; Dark-lighted: 21
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 71; Cloudy 20; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 5; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 494,838
20. Louisville, Kentucky
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 106 fatalities in 99 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 27
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 44; Dark-not lighted: 20; Dark-lighted: 31
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 63; Cloudy 26; Rain: 8
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 5; Curb: 1
- Total population, 2022: 629,176 (Louisville/Jefferson County)
19. Charlotte, North Carolina
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 109 fatalities in 100 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 30
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 29; Dark-not lighted: 48; Dark-lighted: 14
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 85; Cloudy 11; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 9; Curb: 4
- Total population, 2022: 875,045
18. Tucson, Arizona
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 114 fatalities in 111 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 47
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 6
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 38; Dark-not lighted: 40; Dark-lighted: 22
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 95; Cloudy 8; Rain: 5
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 1; Curb: 10
- Total population, 2022: 541,033
17. Nashville, Tennessee
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 118 fatalities in 109 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 42
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 10
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 46; Dark-not lighted: 43; Dark-lighted: 18
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 88; Cloudy 12; Rain: 7
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 3; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 684,103 Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee
16. Austin, Texas
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 118 fatalities in 109 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 52
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 14
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 27; Dark-not lighted: 50; Dark-lighted: 29
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 81; Cloudy 21; Rain: 5
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 2; Curb: 6
- Total population, 2022: 958,202
15. San Diego, California
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 118 fatalities in 109 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 62
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 10
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 32; Dark-not lighted: 48; Dark-lighted: 22
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 86; Cloudy 20; Rain: 2
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 1; Tree: 3; Curb: 9
- Total population, 2022: 1,383,987
14. Fort Worth, Texas
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 128 fatalities in 117 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 43
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 12
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 28; Dark-not lighted: 61; Dark-lighted: 27
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 87; Cloudy 20; Rain: 8
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 10; Tree: 4; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 924,663
13. Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 133 fatalities in 128 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 53
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 7
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 34; Dark-not lighted: 84; Dark-lighted: 3
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 103; Cloudy 6; Rain: 8
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 4; Curb: 4
- Total population, 2022: 1,593,208
12. Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 133 fatalities in 125 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 54
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 8
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 38; Dark-not lighted: 42; Dark-lighted: 33
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 115; Cloudy 4; Rain: 3
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 0; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 562,551
11. Indianapolis, Indiana
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 144 fatalities in 137 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 40
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 9
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 47; Dark-not lighted: 48; Dark-lighted: 40
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 96; Cloudy 28; Rain: 10
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 7; Tree: 4; Curb: 9
- Total population, 2022: 882,006
10. Detroit, Michigan
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 150 fatalities in 137 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 47
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 15
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 30; Dark-not lighted: 84; Dark-lighted: 14
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 105; Cloudy 16; Rain: 13
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 9; Curb: 3
- Total population, 2022: 636,787
9. Jacksonville, Florida
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 180 fatalities in 167 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 48
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 15
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 52; Dark-not lighted: 95; Dark-lighted: 12
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 120; Cloudy 30; Rain: 15
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 9; Curb: 13
- Total population, 2022: 950,203
8. San Antonio, Texas
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 200 fatalities in 186 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 73
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 22
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 55; Dark-not lighted: 91; Dark-lighted: 37
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 132; Cloudy 39; Rain: 12
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 1; Curb: 6
- Total population, 2022: 1,445,662
7. Dallas, Texas
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 228 fatalities in 207 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 68
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 33
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 54; Dark-not lighted: 123; Dark-lighted: 18
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 153; Cloudy 34; Rain: 17
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 5; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
- Total population, 2022: 1,300,642
6. Chicago, Illinois
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 233 fatalities in 216 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 85
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 20
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 77; Dark-not lighted: 114; Dark-lighted: 12
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 189; Cloudy 6; Rain: 14
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 3; Tree: 7; Curb: 7
- Total population, 2022: 2,721,914
5. Memphis, Tennessee
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 238 fatalities in 214 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 68
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 29
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 89; Dark-not lighted: 105; Dark-lighted: 10
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 194; Cloudy 3; Rain: 15
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 4; Curb: 10
- Total population, 2022: 630,027
4. New York City, New York
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 252 fatalities in 243 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 80
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 11
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 91; Dark-not lighted: 127; Dark-lighted: 5
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 200; Cloudy 23; Rain: 14
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 2; Tree: 6; Curb: 2
- Total population, 2022: 8,622,467
3. Phoenix, Arizona
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 291 fatalities in 277 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 123
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 20
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 86; Dark-not lighted: 143; Dark-lighted: 18
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 179; Cloudy 11; Rain: 3
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 6; Tree: 4; Curb: 17
- Total population, 2022: 1,609,456
2. Los Angeles, California
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 332 fatalities in 315 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 167
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 22
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 80; Dark-not lighted: 191; Dark-lighted: 32
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 285; Cloudy 24; Rain: 4
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 5; Curb: 31
- Total population, 2022: 3,881,041
1. Houston, Texas
- Number of fatalities from car accidents, 2021: 337 fatalities in 322 car accidents
- Number of pedestrians involved: 118
- Number of accidents in work-zones: 16
- Fatal accidents light conditions: Daylight: 107; Dark-not lighted: 148; Dark-lighted: 54
- Fatal accidents weather conditions: Clear: 235; Cloudy 61; Rain: 26
- Accidents in common harmful events: Rollover: 4; Tree: 15; Curb: 26
- Total population, 2022: 2,296,253
