This State Has the Worst Highway Fatality Rate in America

When COVID-19 public measures hit in early 2020, including lockdowns in many parts of the country, it seemed as if the roads at times were empty. And yet, despite the fewer cars on the road, the fatality rate per mile driven increased, according to data in the libertarian Reason Foundation’s Annual Highway Report.

For example, the rural fatality rate nationwide increased from 1.26 per 100 million vehicle-mile in 2019 to 1.30 in 2020. This is despite the fact that fewer rural fatalities were reported (5,822 in 2020 vs 6,273 in 2019). Offsetting the fewer fatalities were the far fewer VMT (vehicle-miles of travel), which decreased to 0.45 trillion from 0.50 trillion in 2019.

Similarly, the nation’s urban highway fatality rate worsened from 0.82 in 2019 to 1.04 in 2020. However, in this case, both urban fatalities increased (from 11,889 in 2020 vs 10,737 in 2019) and VMT decreased. Finally, the fatality rate in the “other” category was 1.54 per 100 million VMT in 2020 — also with an increase in fatalities (20,193 in 2020 vs 18,855 in 2019) and a decrease in VMT.

To find the state with the worst highway fatality rate in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Reason Foundation’s 27th Annual Highway Report, which provides data for 2020. The report includes fatality rates per 100 million vehicle miles of rural arterials, urban arterials, as well as rural and urban minor arterials, collectors, and local roadways. All states and the District of Columbia are listed in alphabetical order and all data is from the report.

Maryland reported the lowest rural fatality rate in 2020, at 0.57 per 100 million VMT, while South Carolina reported the highest, at 2.92. Twenty states reported a decrease in their rural fatality rate from 2019, while 27 states reported an increase and three states remained the same. (Also see: This Is the Worst American City To Drive In.)

As for the urban fatality rate, New Hampshire reported the lowest rate, at 0.37 per 100 VMT, while New Mexico reported the highest, at 2.15. Only three states reported a decrease in their urban fatality rates, while 47 states saw their fatality rate increase. Finally, Hawaii reported the lowest other fatality rate, at 0.65, while West Virginia reported the highest, at 2.28.