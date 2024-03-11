Don't Speed Here: The States With the Most Speed Traps

Who doesn’t speed a little on occasion? While apps today alert us to red light cameras, speed traps, and more, we should not take speeding lightly. In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that almost one-third of traffic fatalities are speed-related crashes, and that speeding fatalities reached a 14-year high in 2021.

Still, a new survey from MarketWatch Guides, U.S. Speeding: Trends, Penalties, and Avoiding Traps, found that speed traps can be “in areas where speed limits are set lower than a road’s safest average rate of travel, and where police frequently monitor and enforce them for revenue.” So which states have the most speed traps?

To determine that, MarketWatch Guides considered the different sizes of each state’s roadway system and calculated for the number of speed traps per lane mile (miles of roadway multiplied by number of lanes). See MarketWatch Guides full methodology here. (To give an idea of the size of a state’s roadway system, 24/7 Wall St. added from the Federal Highway Administration functional system lane-length.)

Since getting caught speeding is just the beginning in a speeding ticket journey, 24/7 Wall St. also added data on the range of a speeding ticket in each state for commercial driver’s license drivers traveling 15+ MPH above the speeding limit. This data, which came from TopMarkFunding and TrafficTickets.com, was only added to give a very rough idea of how a speeding ticket can affect the driver. Fines have likely increased since this data was collected. State laws on speeding and speeding fines also vary widely and can result anywhere from no fine to high fines to license suspension and revocations, and in some cases even jail, depending on the speed and the number of offenses.

In addition to a likely fine, drivers caught speeding will often see their insurance premiums increase. While average insurance premiums per state vary considerably depending on the assumptions of those making the calculations, we chose to use Bankrate’s data from How much is a speeding ticket? Bankrate, for example, uses drivers who own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week, and drive 12,000 miles annually as the base profile. And while based on Bankrate’s data insurance premiums increase on average 20% nationwide for a single speeding ticket, NerdWallet calculates an average premium increase of 25%. (Also see, US Cities Where The Most People Die In Car Crashes.)

So which state has the most speed traps? Delaware, apparently, has over one speed trap per lane mile, followed by Maryland and Tennessee. North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska, on the other hand, have the fewest.