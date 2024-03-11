Don't Speed Here: The States With the Most Speed Traps

Who doesn’t speed a little on occasion? While apps today alert us to red light cameras, speed traps, and more, we should not take speeding lightly. In fact, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that almost one-third of traffic fatalities are speed-related crashes, and that speeding fatalities reached a 14-year high in 2021.
Still, a new survey from MarketWatch Guides, U.S. Speeding: Trends, Penalties, and Avoiding Traps, found that speed traps can be “in areas where speed limits are set lower than a road’s safest average rate of travel, and where police frequently monitor and enforce them for revenue.” So which states have the most speed traps?
To determine that, MarketWatch Guides considered the different sizes of each state’s roadway system and calculated for the number of speed traps per lane mile (miles of roadway multiplied by number of lanes). See MarketWatch Guides full methodology here. (To give an idea of the size of a state’s roadway system, 24/7 Wall St. added from the Federal Highway Administration functional system lane-length.)
Since getting caught speeding is just the beginning in a speeding ticket journey, 24/7 Wall St. also added data on the range of a speeding ticket in each state for commercial driver’s license drivers traveling 15+ MPH above the speeding limit. This data, which came from TopMarkFunding and TrafficTickets.com, was only added to give a very rough idea of how a speeding ticket can affect the driver. Fines have likely increased since this data was collected. State laws on speeding and speeding fines also vary widely and can result anywhere from no fine to high fines to license suspension and revocations, and in some cases even jail, depending on the speed and the number of offenses.
In addition to a likely fine, drivers caught speeding will often see their insurance premiums increase. While average insurance premiums per state vary considerably depending on the assumptions of those making the calculations, we chose to use Bankrate’s data from How much is a speeding ticket? Bankrate, for example, uses drivers who own a 2021 Toyota Camry, commute five days a week, and drive 12,000 miles annually as the base profile. And while based on Bankrate’s data insurance premiums increase on average 20% nationwide for a single speeding ticket, NerdWallet calculates an average premium increase of 25%. (Also see, US Cities Where The Most People Die In Car Crashes.)
So which state has the most speed traps? Delaware, apparently, has over one speed trap per lane mile, followed by Maryland and Tennessee. North Dakota, South Dakota, and Nebraska, on the other hand, have the fewest.
50. North Dakota
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.01
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $35-$355 — 18th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $225
- Pct. insurance increase: 17.3% (14th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,527
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 179,369 (23rd highest)
49. South Dakota
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.01
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $85-$200 — 17th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $212
- Pct. insurance increase: 13.7% (7th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,765
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 166,098 (24th lowest)
47. Montana
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.02
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $0-$500 — 14th highest (tied)
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $367
- Pct. insurance increase: 19.4% (25th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,256
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 150,133 (19th lowest)
48. Nebraska
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.02
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $25-$300 — 25th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $288
- Pct. insurance increase: 17.7% (17th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,912
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 194,080 (21st highest)
44. Idaho
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.04
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $47-$102 — 6th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $205
- Pct. insurance increase: 18.1% (21st lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,338
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 109,059 (16th lowest)
45. Mississippi
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.04
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $0-$500 — 14th highest (tied)
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $372
- Pct. insurance increase: 21.0% (18th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,143
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 162,160 (22nd lowest)
46. Kansas
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.04
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $30-$500 — 13th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $354
- Pct. insurance increase: 18.8% (24th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,232
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 286,087 (5th highest)
42. Minnesota
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.05
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $0-$170 — 9th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $396
- Pct. insurance increase: 22.5% (12th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,156
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 291,814 (4th highest)
43. Alaska
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.05
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $0-$300 — 24th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $281
- Pct. insurance increase: 14.4% (8th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,227
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 35,908 (6th lowest)
41. New Mexico
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.06
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $25-$200 — 15th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $266
- Pct. insurance increase: 16.7% (12th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,857
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 150,747 (20th lowest)
38. Iowa
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.09
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $25-$625 — 5th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $247
- Pct. insurance increase: 18.8% (23rd lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,562
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 235,669 (15th highest)
40. Utah
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.09
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $150-$500 — 10th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $359
- Pct. insurance increase: 23.8% (10th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,869
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 102,452 (15th lowest)
39. Missouri
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.09
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $73-$98 — 2nd lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $347
- Pct. insurance increase: 17.9% (18th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,290
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 278,101 (6th highest)
37. Maine
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.10
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $0-$200 — 14th lowest (tied)
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $193
- Pct. insurance increase: 20.5% (21st highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,134
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 46,801 (8th lowest)
35. Wisconsin
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.11
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $40-$300 — 25th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $217
- Pct. insurance increase: 16.8% (13th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,509
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 239,526 (14th highest)
36. Indiana
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.11
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $150-$300 — 24th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $315
- Pct. insurance increase: 24.3% (8th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,610
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 203,045 (20th highest)
34. Wyoming
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.11
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $0-$200 — 14th lowest (tied)
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $584
- Pct. insurance increase: 36.9% (2nd highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,166
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 62,575 (9th lowest)
32. North Carolina
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.12
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $10-$250 — 21st lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $726
- Pct. insurance increase: 50.2% (the highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,172
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 229,902 (16th highest)
33. Arkansas
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.12
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $100-$500 — 11th highest (tied)
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $394
- Pct. insurance increase: 20.7% (19th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,301
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 204,105 (18th highest)
31. Oregon
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.13
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $115-$325 — 22nd highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $355
- Pct. insurance increase: 25.1% (7th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,770
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 161,989 (21st lowest)
30. Nevada
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.14
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $25-$1,000 — 4th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $587
- Pct. insurance increase: 21.1% (17th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $3,366
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 100,941 (14th lowest)
29. Connecticut
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.14
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $198-$560 — 6th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $373
- Pct. insurance increase: 24.0% (9th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,926
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 45,899 (7th lowest)
28. Pennsylvania
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.15
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $35-$85 — the lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $234
- Pct. insurance increase: 11.5% (4th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,274
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 252,038 (11th highest)
26. West Virginia
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.15
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $0-$100 — 3rd lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $263
- Pct. insurance increase: 16.6% (11th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,843
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 80,176 (12th lowest)
27. Colorado
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.15
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $115-$1,000 — 3rd highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $418
- Pct. insurance increase: 19.7% (25th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,539
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 185,827 (22nd highest)
24. Alabama
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.17
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $190-$300 — 23rd highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $364
- Pct. insurance increase: 19.8% (24th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,207
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 209,560 (17th highest)
23. Arizona
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.17
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $0-$2,500 — 2nd highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $498
- Pct. insurance increase: 27.5% (5th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,308
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 146,761 (18th lowest)
25. New Hampshire
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.17
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $50-$350 — 19th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $253
- Pct. insurance increase: 20.0% (22nd highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,515
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 33,448 (5th lowest)
22. Illinois
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.18
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $75-$2,500 — the highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $483
- Pct. insurance increase: 26.7% (6th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,289
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 306,748 (3rd highest)
21. Oklahoma
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.19
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $20-$205 — 19th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $358
- Pct. insurance increase: 17.9% (20th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,356
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 239,687 (13th highest)
19. Washington
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.20
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $108-$426 — 17th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $282
- Pct. insurance increase: 20.0% (23rd highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,692
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 168,271 (24th highest)
20. Vermont
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.20
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $0-$175 — 10th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $131
- Pct. insurance increase: 12.3% (5th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,192
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 29,262 (4th lowest)
18. Michigan
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.24
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $90-$155 — 8th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $554
- Pct. insurance increase: 20.6% (20th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $3,245
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 256,295 (10th highest)
17. New York
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.25
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $60-$200 — 16th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $261
- Pct. insurance increase: 8.3% (the lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $3,400
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 240,827 (12th highest)
16. Kentucky
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.26
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $20-$100 — 5th lowest (tied)
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $503
- Pct. insurance increase: 23.7% (11th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,627
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 167,145 (25th highest)
15. Massachusetts
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.29
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $100-$500 — 11th highest (tied)
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $406
- Pct. insurance increase: 32.2% (4th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,668
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 77,804 (11th lowest)
14. Ohio
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.29
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $175-$235 — 20th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $219
- Pct. insurance increase: 17.3% (15th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,485
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 262,465 (9th highest)
13. Georgia
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.30
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $0-$200 — 14th lowest (tied)
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $445
- Pct. insurance increase: 21.3% (14th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,530
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 273,086 (8th highest)
12. Texas
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.32
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $185-$334 — 21st highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $168
- Pct. insurance increase: 8.3% (2nd lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,187
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 686,281 (the highest)
10. Rhode Island
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.35
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $35-$335 — 20th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $292
- Pct. insurance increase: 15.5% (9th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,178
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 12,737 (2nd lowest)
11. Florida
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.35
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $219-$294 — 23rd lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $586
- Pct. insurance increase: 18.4% (22nd lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $3,769
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 276,289 (7th highest)
9. Louisiana
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.37
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $20-$100 — 5th lowest (tied)
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $626
- Pct. insurance increase: 21.5% (13th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $3,535
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 134,135 (17th lowest)
8. New Jersey
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.38
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $100-$260 — 22nd lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $231
- Pct. insurance increase: 13.2% (6th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,985
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 85,191 (13th lowest)
7. California
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.38
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $230-$500 — 8th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $820
- Pct. insurance increase: 35.8% (3rd highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $3,111
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 396,616 (2nd highest)
6. Virginia
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.39
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $92-$183 — 11th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $304
- Pct. insurance increase: 21.1% (16th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,743
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 164,585 (23rd lowest)
5. Hawaii
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.39
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $200-$500 — 9th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $126
- Pct. insurance increase: 9.9% (3rd lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,401
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 9,804 (the lowest)
4. South Carolina
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.51
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $15-$445 — 16th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $274
- Pct. insurance increase: 17.9% (19th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,806
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 166,541 (25th lowest)
3. Tennessee
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.58
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $109-$114 — 7th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $253
- Pct. insurance increase: 17.7% (16th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $1,682
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 203,899 (19th highest)
2. Maryland
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 0.68
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $80-$530 — 7th highest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $417
- Pct. insurance increase: 21.2% (15th highest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,388
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 71,244 (10th lowest)
1. Delaware
- Speed traps per lane-mile, 2022: 1.07
- Speeding fines for CDL drivers, 2022: $100-$200 — 18th lowest
- Avg annual full-coverage insurance increase post-speeding, 2023: $338
- Pct. insurance increase: 16.1% (10th lowest)
- Avg annual full coverage premium with one speeding ticket, 2023: $2,441
- Total functional system lane miles, 2020: 14,119 (3rd lowest)
ALERT: 5.25% Yield Is 8x National Average (Sponsored)
Robinhood Gold just rolled out a wild 5.25% APY yield for members, a whopping 8x the national average and way better than treasuries.
Earn an eye watering amount of money while you sleep. Sign up today — click here to start earning today.
Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.