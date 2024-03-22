Most Popular Hotel Brands According to Baby Boomers: Ranked Sorbis / Shutterstock.com

With so many hotel options available to travelers, there is no surprise both good and bad options are available. For the boomer crowd, the most popular choices often include friendly staff and clean locations that require little care. Not only do these qualities make for a good hotel, but they also help reduce the number of worries while traveling. Instead, all you have to do is focus on relaxing and enjoying your destination.

To help rank the most popular hotels according to boomers, we’ll take a look at YouGov’s data set. Using this as a guide, we can properly rank hotels in descending order with number one being the most preferred hotel brand.

11. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

With a diverse set of brands under the Wyndham Hotels & Resorts name, there is plenty to like with this brand. According to YouGov, this is proven true with 58% of boomers having a positive opinion of the brand. What you get with Wyndham is the opportunity to pick a variety of hotels depending on your budget. From Super 8 up to Wyndham Grand, there’s something for everyone.

Stay at Wyndham

Regardless of where you stay in the Wyndham Hotel & Resorts portfolio, you have choices in over 95 countries. At every Wyndham hotel, you have a solid choice of amenities ranging from free breakfast to spas and a terrific rewards program. Other portfolio brands like La Quinta are perfect for boomer road warriors who love to spend time on the road.

10. Embassy Suites

Families and boomers alike are going to love Embassy Suites hotels for its spacious rooms. Ranked 10th on the YouGov list with a 58% popularity rating, Embassy Suites hotels don’t have standard rooms. Instead, every room is a suite complete with separate living and sleep areas. This is great for any families who have someone who goes to sleep early while someone else wants to watch television.

Live the Suite Life

One of the biggest benefits of Embassy Suites is their popular free breakfast. A cooked-to-order buffet awaits you each morning as you have your choice of everything from cereal to omelets and it’s all very good. Another huge bonus is the evening happy hour with complimentary drinks and snacks. It’s hard to beat the overall value Embassy Suites can provide.

9. Holiday Inn Express

Undoubtedly helped by Holiday Inn Express’ popular marketing campaign, this hotel brand earns a 59% popularity score on YouGov. No doubt the Holiday Inn Express brand is popular for its smart pricing. Something of a mid-range hotel as far as price, you get more than what you pay for with a very comfortable stay.

I Stayed In a Holiday Inn Express Last Night

Budget-minded travelers and those who don’t want to spend more will appreciate this brand’s value. Sometimes, you need a comfortable bed and a place to read from a Holiday Inn Express. For a boomer, this is good enough. As a bonus, the boomer generation will love having the ‘Express Start’ breakfast. Full of fruits, cereals, coffee, and pastries, it’s an inexpensive way to start your day.

8. Hyatt Regency

With a 59% popularity score on Hyatt Regency, the Hyatt name is not a surprising entry on this list. Having been around for many years, the Hyatt Regency name is well regarded. Sitting somewhere between mid-range and upper-class, the Hyatt Regency brand offers spacious rooms as a major benefit. Plus, each room offers high-quality toiletries, good views, and comfortable beds.

Great Rewards Program

As a benefit, Hyatt Regency hotels often have spas, which is a nice perk to take advantage of during travel downtime. You can also take full advantage of Hyatt Regency’s excellent staff who go out of their way to make your stay more enjoyable. Part of the World of Hyatt loyalty program, frequent Hyatt Regency guests can quickly earn free nights.

7. Best Western

Another road trip favorite, Best Western hotels have certainly improved over the last two decades. So much so, that boomers now consider Best Western to be their 7th most popular choice at 60% on YouGov. There is no question that value also plays a role as Best Western tends to be among the less expensive options on this list.

A Big Improvement

What was once considered to be below average, Best Western hotels are now among the cleanest available. Frequently found off major highways, Best Western also has a global presence. This makes them a good choice for boomers on a road trip or those who want to explore internationally. Plus, the Best Western rewards program offers great perks.

6. Sheraton

Earning a 60% popularity score on YouGov, boomers have made it clear Sheraton is among their top hotel choices. Having been around since the 1930s, the Sheraton hotel name is well-known and definitely trusted. This likely goes a long way for boomers who may have grown up staying in Sheraton hotels with their families.

Nice, But Not Too Nice

Sheraton hotels are also likely favored because the hotel makes it a point to have consistency across its hotel brands. You’ll see a mix of both personal and business travelers inside a Sheraton location, all of whom expect the name to lend itself to cleanliness and good service. There’s also a strong likelihood of having a bar inside as well as at least one restaurant.

5. Hampton Inn

A terrific value for money, Hampton Inn hotels are a mid-range hotel chain that are often conveniently found. You’re just as likely to see a Hampton Inn in a city as you are to find locations on major roadways around the country. It’s this level of convenience that helps Hampton Inn earn a YouGov score of 62% popularity score with boomers.

Excellent Roadside Hotel

As the hotel’s locations generally favor highway exits, boomers may love to consider a Hampton Inn on a road trip. Separately, if luxury isn’t a primary concern, Hampton Inn won’t disappoint. You will get all of the basics like free Wi-Fi, a continental breakfast, and in some locations, a pool. Most importantly, Hampton Inn is just good value for the money.

4. Hilton

One of the best-known hotel brands in the world, it’s no surprise Hilton makes an appearance on this list. As the fourth most popular hotel brand, 63% of boomers have a favorable opinion of Hilton Hotels. For the most part, Hilton hotels are often thought to be on the more luxurious side. This means better service and strong accommodations, which usually translates to nicer rooms overall.

Hilton Honors Is Terrific

Hilton also has a fantastic Hilton Honors program, where you can earn points with every stay. As you accumulate more stays, you can earn free nights at Hilton brands or other benefits like shopping and dining experiences. Plus, Hilton has nearly 6,000 hotels in over 100 countries, so they are easy to find.

3. Courtyard by Marriott

Favored by 67% of boomers, Courtyard by Marriott is a wonderful place to stay if you are on the move while traveling. One major highlight of Courtyard by Marriott hotels is they are often centrally located. As these hotels are geared for business travel, its locations are chosen to help reduce the distance between the hotel and key destinations. This makes it great for boomers who don’t want to venture too far from a hotel.

Stay At a Courtyard

Every Courtyard by Marriott offers a small breakfast buffet, but the central location also provides lots of food recommendations. Plus, you get the benefit of a 24-hour gym and pool. Rooms at a Courtyard are often sparse, so you shouldn’t expect too many amenities which helps keep the price lower.

2. Holiday Inn

Well, if you stay at a Holiday Inn as a member of the boomer generation, you’re in for a good time. Between their value, safety, and convenience while traveling, it’s no surprise Holiday Inn is a favorite. According to the YouGov study, 68% of boomers have positive things to say about Holiday Inn hotels.

Hotel, Motel, Holiday Inn

A full-service hotel, Holiday Inn is not to be mixed up with Holiday Inn Express, the brand’s faster stay hotel. There are around 1,100 Holiday Inn hotels and you can enjoy breakfast at any restaurant on-site or ask for room service. Additionally, Holiday Inn hotels are a great value to travel with the grandkids as everyone can take advantage of the free breakfast.

1. Marriott

It should come as no surprise that Marriott hotels are a favorite with the boomer and older crowd. Leaning more on the upscale side, staying at a Marriott hotel comes with certain expectations. As an “innovative leader in luxury hospitality,” staying at a Marriott ensures you will receive a high level of service. According to YouGov, 74% of boomers love Marriott hotels.

The Most Popular

Even though Marriott has made a concentrated effort to attract a younger crowd, it’s the boomer crowd that loves Marriott the most. Between the clean rooms, luxury bedding, and comfortable pillows, there isn’t a ton to complain about with a Marriott stay. Of course, the brand’s outstanding rewards system helps if you frequently travel.

