10 Cognac Brands To Try

Cognac feels like a celebratory drink, and it really has become that in the United States. Hailing from the wine-producing regions of France, Cognac is essentially a double-distilled wine that often tastes like nuts, fruits, and caramel. People love it, and it has become a pop icon in music and television. Today, we’ve listed some of the cognac brands that you need to try—no birthday or celebration required. Let’s get started.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall Street used information from crowd-sourced websites like Reddit’s r/cognac, along with expert opinion. There isn’t a specific order (although #1 is super popular and almost expected). Additionally, we took steps to include pricey options mixed in with some cheaper ones, so everyone has an opportunity to try a fantastic cognac wherever they are.

10. Rémy Martin

Location: Cognac, France

Cognac, France Founding: 1724

1724 Notable Spirits: Rémy Martin VSOP, Louis VIII

Popular for a Reason

Rémy Martin has a lot to offer, even at the highest end of cognacs. This cognac family has been around for hundreds of years, making fantastic products, many of which have reached “icon status” around the world. For example, the Louis VIII is a real splurge, but its crystal decanter with 18K gold engravings is pretty unreal. You can see Louis VIII in many liquor stores, usually hidden behind a glass display case for some added theatricality. While Louis is well-known and expensive, the brand still has plenty of regular offerings, including the VSOP.

9. Delamain

Location: Jarnac, France

Jarnac, France Founding: 1763

1763 Notable Spirits: Pale and Dry

Pale and Dry

Generally, Pale and Dry aren’t things you want unless, of course, you are talking about Delamain cognacs. The brand has been around for over 200 years and has been making quality cognac for that time. The Pale and Dry is highly regarded, although it isn’t the cheapest cognac on the market.

8. Grönstedts

Location: Stockholm, Sweden, then Cognac, France

Stockholm, Sweden, then Cognac, France Founding: 1846

1846 Notable Spirits: Grönstedts XO

A Swedish Outlier

Grönstedts is a Swedish brand that makes cognac, which is quite interesting. Almost all of the world’s finest cognacs are made in France, but Grönstedts sourced ingredients from France and then mixed and bottled everything in Sweden. After some designation of origin disputes, however, they moved most of the production to Cognac, France. The brand is known for Grönstedts XO, with XO meaning Extra Old, and generally regarded as one of the highest ratings for a cognac.

7. D’Usse

Location: Cognac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France

Cognac, Nouvelle-Aquitaine, France Founding: 2012

Notable Spirits: D’USSÉ VSOP and D’USSÉ XO

Jay-Z Doesn’t Miss

When Jay-Z does something or enters a market, he almost always goes for extreme quality. Champagne, music streaming, and now, cognac. D’Usse is a brand that was created through a partnership between Jay-Z and Bacardi through the buying of the 200-year-old Cognac Houses, Château du Cognac. The brand only produces two styles, a VSOP (four years aged) and an XO (Extra Old, usually around 10 years aged).

6. Pierre Ferrand

Location: Chateau de Bonbonnet, France

Chateau de Bonbonnet, France Founding: 1702

1702 Notable Spirits: 1840 Original Formula, 10 Generations

If It Ain’t Broke

Pierre Ferrand has been making cognac for a long time. In fact, they are regarded as one of the cognac “gold standards” due to their extensive processing and meticulous approach. Also, they use some very fancy grapes, known as Angeac-Champagne grapes, to add a specific taste to the final product. The grapes are grown in chalky soil, which impacts the development and flavor of the grapes, therefore impacting the cognac. For something less than $100, try the 10 Generations.

5. Monnet

Location: Jarnac, France

Jarnac, France Founding: 1838

1838 Notable Spirits: VSOP

Light, Bright, and Sunny

Monnet has a unique take on cognac, offering a product that is known for its light, bright characteristics. In fact, it’s often described as “sunny” with lots of fruity, floral notes. They offer three primary cognacs, but the brand’s VSOP is among the most awarded and is relatively well-priced at around $55.

4. François Voyer

Location: Verrières, Cognac, France

Verrières, Cognac, France Founding: 1870

1870 Notable Spirits: Napoleon, VSOP

Napoleon Complex (as a Good Thing)

François Voyer is a well-known producer in the Grande Champagne region of France. It’s family-owned and has been passed down for something like five generations. Today, the brand has plenty of fantastic cognacs, but the Napoleon and VSOP are well-regarded.

3. Camus

Location: Cognac, France

Cognac, France Founding: 1863

1863 Notable Spirits: Intensely Aromatic VS, Borderies XO

Jean-Baptiste Camu

Camus offers some fantastic cognacs for really reasonable prices. The brand has been passed down multiple generations, all the way from Jean-Baptiste Camus to Cyril Camus, who is the president today. The brand’s flagship product was the Borderies XO, and it’s still a great option, just on the pricier side.

2. Jean-Luc Pasquet

Location: Chez Ferchauds, France

Chez Ferchauds, France Founding: 1730

1730 Notable Spirits: Pasquet L’Organic 10 Grande Champagne Cognac

Unique Processes, Renowned Results

Jean-Luc Pasquet’s origins come from the 1700s, but the brand really started to take off when Jean-Luc got involved. They are known for their specialty processes, which include using native yeasts during fermentation processes, single-vineyard cognacs, and no added sugars or caramels. This approach earned the group special agricultural awards, along with a highly-regarded lineup of cognac.

1. Hennessy

Location: Cognac, France

Cognac, France Founding: 1765

1765 Notable Spirits: XO, Paradis

The Biggest in the Game

You can’t have a cognac list without having Hennesy on it. We aren’t going to say run-of-the-mill Henessy is the best brand on this list, or even a really great cognac, but they sure are the most popular. In fact, most people couldn’t name a cognac brand other than Hennessy. The VS is pretty standard stuff and probably doesn’t need a ton of attention. Instead, try some XO or Paradis, two surprisingly great cognacs that can easily hold their own against some other more notable brands.

