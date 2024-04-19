New Starbucks Cups Help the Environment Freder / Getty Images

Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ: SBUX) cups, many of which are plastic, will include less plastic in the future. Four cups in traditional Starbucks sizes—tall, grande, venti, and trenta—will be made of a new material mix. That will cut the amount of plastic that goes into landfills by 13.5 million pounds, the company says.

The Starbucks innovation lab created and tested the new cups. Called the Tryer Center, the lab is a place “where anything is possible.” When the center started in 2019, CEO Kevin Johnson said, “We are embracing new ideas and innovating in ways that are relevant to our customers, inspiring to our partners, and meaningful to our business.”

Starbucks said it can reduce the amount of plastic in its plastic cups by 10% and 20% and keep them rigid enough to hold drinks without collapsing. The construction of the new Starbucks cups also reduces harmful emissions and cuts water use during the production process. See which companies produce the most plastic waste around the world.

The Starbucks cups are part of an effort to get the company to a major target. It wants to have all customer packaging be “reusable, recyclable, or compostable.” The new cups take it part of the way there.

