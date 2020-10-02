Traffic Deaths in This State Soared 32% Last Year

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration made its annual report on American traffic deaths. For 2019, the figure dropped 2% to 36,096. It was the third consecutive annual decline. However, the figures were very uneven by state. They ranged from an increase of over 32% to a drop of more than 31%.
Traffic deaths were spread among three categories. Those in which a car or truck was driven by an individual numbered 23,744 in 2019, down 2.4%. Motorcycle accidents killed 5,014 people, a decline of 0.5%. Pedestrian deaths, which have an official designation of “non-occupied fatalities,” dropped 1.7% to 7,338. Of these, 6,205 were pedestrians, while 846 were on bicycles.
These deaths rose 32.4% in Wyoming to 147. That was well ahead of the next state, Delaware, where the figure rose by 18.9% to 132. The only other state with a double-digit increase was Maine, where the number jumped 15.4% to 157.
At the other end of the spectrum was New Hampshire, where deaths dropped 31.3% to 101. The next largest decrease was in neighboring Vermont, down 30.9% to 47. The only other state where the decline was over 20% was South Dakota, where the number was 21.5% lower to 102.
Among the largest states by population, traffic deaths in California declined 5.1% to 3,606. They slipped 0.9% in Texas to 3,615. The figure in Florida was 1.5% higher to 3,183. In New York, traffic deaths dropped 3.4% to 931.
These are the numbers by state:
|State
|2018
|2019
|Change
|Alabama
|953
|930
|−2.4%
|Alaska
|80
|67
|−16.3%
|Arizona
|1,011
|981
|−3.0%
|Arkansas
|520
|505
|−2.9%
|California
|3,798
|3,606
|−5.1%
|Colorado
|632
|596
|−5.7%
|Connecticut
|293
|249
|−15.0%
|Delaware
|111
|132
|18.9%
|District of Columbia
|31
|23
|−25.8%
|Florida
|3,135
|3,183
|1.5%
|Georgia
|1,505
|1,491
|−0.9%
|Hawaii
|117
|108
|−7.7%
|Idaho
|234
|224
|−4.3%
|Illinois
|1,035
|1,009
|−2.5%
|Indiana
|860
|809
|−5.9%
|Iowa
|319
|336
|5.3%
|Kansas
|405
|411
|1.5%
|Kentucky
|724
|732
|1.1%
|Louisiana
|771
|727
|−5.7%
|Maine
|136
|157
|15.4%
|Maryland
|512
|521
|1.8%
|Massachusetts
|355
|334
|−5.9%
|Michigan
|977
|985
|0.8%
|Minnesota
|381
|364
|−4.5%
|Mississippi
|663
|643
|−3.0%
|Missouri
|921
|880
|−4.5%
|Montana
|181
|184
|1.7%
|Nebraska
|230
|248
|7.8%
|Nevada
|329
|304
|−7.6%
|New Hampshire
|147
|101
|−31.3%
|New Jersey
|563
|559
|−0.7%
|New Mexico
|392
|424
|8.2%
|New York
|964
|931
|−3.4%
|North Carolina
|1,436
|1,373
|−4.4%
|North Dakota
|105
|100
|−4.8%
|Ohio
|1,068
|1,153
|8.0%
|Oklahoma
|655
|640
|−2.3%
|Oregon
|502
|489
|−2.6%
|Pennsylvania
|1,190
|1,059
|−11.0%
|Rhode Island
|59
|57
|−3.4%
|South Carolina
|1,036
|1,001
|−3.4%
|South Dakota
|130
|102
|−21.5%
|Tennessee
|1,040
|1,135
|9.1%
|Texas
|3,648
|3,615
|−0.9%
|Utah
|260
|248
|−4.6%
|Vermont
|68
|47
|−30.9%
|Virginia
|820
|831
|1.3%
|Washington
|539
|519
|−3.7%
|West Virginia
|294
|260
|−11.6%
|Wisconsin
|589
|566
|−3.9%
|Wyoming
|111
|147
|32.4%
|U.S. Total
|36,835
|36,096
|−2.0%
|Puerto Rico
|308
|289
|−6.2%
Note: U.S. total excludes Puerto Rico.
Source: FARS 2018 Final File, 2019 ARF.