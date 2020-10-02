Traffic Deaths in This State Soared 32% Last Year

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Safety Administration made its annual report on American traffic deaths. For 2019, the figure dropped 2% to 36,096. It was the third consecutive annual decline. However, the figures were very uneven by state. They ranged from an increase of over 32% to a drop of more than 31%.

Traffic deaths were spread among three categories. Those in which a car or truck was driven by an individual numbered 23,744 in 2019, down 2.4%. Motorcycle accidents killed 5,014 people, a decline of 0.5%. Pedestrian deaths, which have an official designation of “non-occupied fatalities,” dropped 1.7% to 7,338. Of these, 6,205 were pedestrians, while 846 were on bicycles.

These deaths rose 32.4% in Wyoming to 147. That was well ahead of the next state, Delaware, where the figure rose by 18.9% to 132. The only other state with a double-digit increase was Maine, where the number jumped 15.4% to 157.

At the other end of the spectrum was New Hampshire, where deaths dropped 31.3% to 101. The next largest decrease was in neighboring Vermont, down 30.9% to 47. The only other state where the decline was over 20% was South Dakota, where the number was 21.5% lower to 102.



Among the largest states by population, traffic deaths in California declined 5.1% to 3,606. They slipped 0.9% in Texas to 3,615. The figure in Florida was 1.5% higher to 3,183. In New York, traffic deaths dropped 3.4% to 931.

These are the numbers by state:

State 2018 2019 Change Alabama 953 930 −2.4% Alaska 80 67 −16.3% Arizona 1,011 981 −3.0% Arkansas 520 505 −2.9% California 3,798 3,606 −5.1% Colorado 632 596 −5.7% Connecticut 293 249 −15.0% Delaware 111 132 18.9% District of Columbia 31 23 −25.8% Florida 3,135 3,183 1.5% Georgia 1,505 1,491 −0.9% Hawaii 117 108 −7.7% Idaho 234 224 −4.3% Illinois 1,035 1,009 −2.5% Indiana 860 809 −5.9% Iowa 319 336 5.3% Kansas 405 411 1.5% Kentucky 724 732 1.1% Louisiana 771 727 −5.7% Maine 136 157 15.4% Maryland 512 521 1.8% Massachusetts 355 334 −5.9% Michigan 977 985 0.8% Minnesota 381 364 −4.5% Mississippi 663 643 −3.0% Missouri 921 880 −4.5% Montana 181 184 1.7% Nebraska 230 248 7.8% Nevada 329 304 −7.6% New Hampshire 147 101 −31.3% New Jersey 563 559 −0.7% New Mexico 392 424 8.2% New York 964 931 −3.4% North Carolina 1,436 1,373 −4.4% North Dakota 105 100 −4.8% Ohio 1,068 1,153 8.0% Oklahoma 655 640 −2.3% Oregon 502 489 −2.6% Pennsylvania 1,190 1,059 −11.0% Rhode Island 59 57 −3.4% South Carolina 1,036 1,001 −3.4% South Dakota 130 102 −21.5% Tennessee 1,040 1,135 9.1% Texas 3,648 3,615 −0.9% Utah 260 248 −4.6% Vermont 68 47 −30.9% Virginia 820 831 1.3% Washington 539 519 −3.7% West Virginia 294 260 −11.6% Wisconsin 589 566 −3.9% Wyoming 111 147 32.4% U.S. Total 36,835 36,096 −2.0% Puerto Rico 308 289 −6.2%

Note: U.S. total excludes Puerto Rico.

Source: FARS 2018 Final File, 2019 ARF.

