This Is the Hottest Place in the World

Parts of India and Pakistan are sweltering under record temperatures now. The conditions have threatened a broad range of long-term damage, from includes human health to crops. Dr. Chandni Singh, Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change lead author and senior researcher at the Indian Institute for Human Settlements, told CNN: “This heatwave is definitely unprecedented. We have seen a change in its intensity, its arrival time, and duration. This is what climate experts predicted and it will have cascading impacts on health.”



Today, the temperature in Nawabshah, Pakistan rose above 121° Fahrenheit. It was well above 115° in Jacobabad, Pakistan; Pad Idanm, Pakistan; Khanpur, Pakistan; Bikaner, India; Sibi, Pakistan; Ganganagar, India; and Barmer, India. Each is near the northwest corner of India near the Pakistan border.



Jacobabad has been called one of the hottest places on Earth. The mean temperature in summer is 99° F. Humans cannot survive for long in this kind of heat. The record temperature is 127°.



Jacobabad is a modest-sized city based on Pakistan standards. It ranks 43rd in population in the country, with 190,000 residents. Pakistan is the fifth largest nation based on a population of 220 million people. That trails well behind India’s 1.38 billion.



Temperatures above 120° can easily bring about heat exhaustion. Ready.gov describes the symptoms as “heavy sweating, paleness, muscle cramps, tiredness, weakness, fast or weak pulse, dizziness, headache, fainting, nausea, and vomiting.”