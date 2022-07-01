This Is the Hottest City in America Today

Temperatures across the world have set records this year. As the summer starts in the northern hemisphere, that will continue in such places as the United States, Canada, Europe, India and the Middle East. In parts of the United States, temperatures already have been over 100 degrees Fahrenheit several days in a row. And there are two more months of summer before Labor Day.



Friday’s high temperature will be well above 100 degrees in Phoenix. The number at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is expected to be just below 110 degrees, though it is still fairly early in the day.



Phoenix had its first 100-degree day this year on May 7. On June 8, the city posted its first 110-degree day of the year. The city often goes for weeks without the daily high dropping below 100.

Other cities with extremely high temperatures are in a part of the country where these highs are “normal.” That includes Las Vegas, Tucson and parts of Texas.



The anxiety about weather this summer is because 100-degree temperatures already have been posted as far north as Minneapolis. The term “heat dome” has become part of the American vocabulary. The National Ocean Service defines this as when “the scorching heat is ensnared in what is called a heat dome. This happens when strong, high-pressure atmospheric conditions combine with influences from La Niña, creating vast areas of sweltering heat that gets trapped under the high-pressure ‘dome’.”



Phoenix may set an all-time high this summer. That means it will have to top the 122-degree record from June 26, 1990. It would be foolish to bet against it.