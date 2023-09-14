Study Exposes Prevalence of Employee Dissatisfaction Following Extended Role Tenure

New research reveals nearly half of employed Americans find themselves restless during the workweek, according to a survey of 2,000 employed U.S. adults.

The study found that 46% of employees battle boredom at work at least three days a week. Of particular note is the disillusionment of college graduates. Nine out of 10 workers with a college degree feel dreary and fatigued while at work. They also express surprise at experiencing such sentiments after what seemed like an exciting educational journey.

Misperceptions of Job Satisfaction

People really do think the grass is greener on the other side. Of those polled, 70% expressed a belief that everyone else in the workforce was enjoying their jobs. And while it’s true, 71% report satisfaction with their current role, one in eight confessed to feeling unsatisfied in their position, if not the overall employment situation.

Dissatisfaction Typically Arises Within Two Years

The study, conducted by OnePoll for CSU Global, reveals that feelings of dissatisfaction typically emerge within the first two years of working in the same role. Among employees who have remained in their roles for more extended periods, 71% attribute their dissatisfaction to the monotony stemming from performing the same tasks for an extended duration.

A strong link between job satisfaction and overall happiness becomes evident, with 74% of respondents considering having a job they genuinely enjoy as a crucial factor in leading a happy life.

To combat workplace boredom and dissatisfaction, many respondents set professional goals, with 54% aspiring to earn more money. Other common goals include climbing the corporate ladder (53%) and contributing to the creation of new initiatives (50%).

Key Aspects of Job Enjoyment

It’s not all gloom and doom. Employees also shared many things they enjoy about their jobs. The top three include workplace location (64%), the overarching mission of the company (50%), and the organizational culture (49%).

While 59% believe that loving one’s job is essential for professional success, only 35% say they enjoy the sometimes monotonous day-to-day tasks of their jobs.

The Role of Employee Development

Dr. Becky Takeda-Tinker, President of CSU Global, emphasizes that employee development is essential for productivity and heightened engagement necessary for organizational success. She notes that investments in employee development can boost engagement and contribution, particularly in a rapidly evolving work environment.

Employment Outlook and The Role of Employers

Looking ahead, slightly over half of employed Americans see themselves remaining at their current companies in the next year (54%).

Nearly a fifth of these respondents do not envision themselves staying for the long term. A significant 76% of respondents emphasize the importance of companies investing in their employees. But regrettably, one-third of respondents feel companies do not devote sufficient time or money in their employees’ professional growth.

Motivators for Employees

The study identifies key motivators for employees, including the opportunity to introduce new processes or projects at work (48%) and access to tuition coverage for pursuing higher education (28%). A substantial 73% of respondents express an interest in returning to school to enhance their career prospects.

“Continuing education through new degrees, certificates or industry certifications help provide new professional opportunities for individuals within and outside of their organizations, while also facilitating organizational and industry evolution,” says Dr. Takeda-Tinker. “For working adults, fully online industry-aligned programs can provide the flexibility and skills needed to advance individual ability and careers, while also accommodating busy schedules.”

