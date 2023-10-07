Black Unemployment 68% Higher Than White Thinkstock

The BLS put out its THE EMPLOYMENT SITUATION — SEPTEMBER 2023 figures. They were better than expected. “Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 336,000 in September, and the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.8 percent.” Economists fear labor market strength will touch off another round of inflation and Fed interest rate increases. What was not as clear at first glance was the differences in the jobless rates based on gender and race.



The unemployment rate among Whites was 3.4%. It was 3.8% among adult men, and among adult women, it was 3.1%. It was 2.8% among Asians and 4.6% among Hispanics. It was 5.7% among Blacks.

Several factors contribute to the higher jobless rates among black Americans. Racism and single-adult households, where one person must balance childcare and full-time employment, are among the primary reasons, according to the Economic Policy Institute.

The American Progressive reports that the disparity between black and white jobless rates dates back to 1972 when the BLS started gathering monthly employment data. As another reason it gives incarceration. “Mass incarceration plays a significant role in the lower labor force participation rate for African American men.” Educational attainment is another reason. Whites tend to graduate from high school and college at a higher rate than black people.

Experts emphasize that these reasons are interconnected, forming a complex set of challenges that black Americans face when entering the workforce. It is widely agreed upon that these issues cannot be easily resolved.



A study by 24/7 Wall St. further delves into the problem at the city level, revealing cities where Black Americans encounter significant difficulties — these are the worst cities for black Americans.

“Black residents in these metro areas are much less likely to hold a high school diploma or college degree than white residents. Lower levels of high school attainment can drive down wages and make it more difficult to find a job.” Based on all these factors, the gulf between Black unemployment and white is unlikely to change.