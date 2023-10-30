America's Fastest-Growing City Marine 69-71 / Wikimedia Commons

The Census Bureau has released its list of America’s fastest-growing cities over the past five years. Buckeye, Arizona, topped the list with a 48.1% growth in population.

Buckeye has a singular distinction in the state of Arizona, which is one of the fastest-growing states in America. It is the largest city in the state by square miles, at 640. Sitting on the west edge of Phoenix (one of America’s fastest-growing large cities), it is basically a suburb that has become a city by making itself one. (These seven major American cities have lost half their populations.)

Buckeye has about 118,434 residents today. In 2000, that figure was only 6,537. It grew by almost 630% between then and 2010, when its population reached 50,867.

Buckeye’s population growth owes itself to Phoenix, now the sixth-largest city in America. The Phoenix MSA has more than 5 million residents. In 2000, that number was 3,251,867. The desert city has grown so fast that it has started to run low on water for both residents and businesses. That could arrest its growth in the future, which could happen to Buckeye as well.



Buckeye’s population is almost two-thirds white. Most of the balance of residents are Hispanic. Median household income is just below $85,000, which is well above the national number of $72,000. The poverty rate is slightly above 8%, which is well below the national figure.



Buckeyes come from Buckeye trees, which are found mostly in the Midwest. Ohio calls itself the Buckeye State. Malie Jackson, who basically founded the town in the mid-1880s, was from Ohio.