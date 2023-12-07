Discover the Most Affordable Big Cities in the United States Ultima_Gaina / iStock via Getty Images

Living in the heart of the city is what millions of people fantasize about. You’re close to the action so it feels like there’s always something to do. You never feel bored which can be huge for your mental health. Something a lot of people struggle with is being able to afford to live in a big city. There’s a certain feeling that every major city is going to be unreasonably priced to live in. That’s most definitely not the case, though. These six cities are known for being among the most affordable and best big cities to live in.

Phoenix

If you’re a person who can withstand the heat, you might want to consider living in Phoenix. The summers can be long and brutal, which is why the average rent here is only $1,408. However, if you decide you can brace the heat for a few months, the rest of the year is amazing. It never snows and is rarely ever cold. You’ll be able to be outdoors all year, something that can’t be said for large parts of the United States. Phoenix is one of the most popular cities to retire to, and with how cheap it is, it makes sense.

Las Vegas

Sin City isn’t just a fun place to come party to once a year. It’s a great place to live in. There are tons of opportunities for those who don’t have a college degree to earn six figures, thanks to how big of a customer service town it is. The average rent in Las Vegas is around $1,200, depending on where you want to be. Much like Phoenix, you’ll have to withstand the heat for a few months every year. But you can be out and about whenever you want and not have to worry about bad weather storms.

Kansas City

Those who love sports and good food might want to think about moving to Kansas City. Regardless of your thoughts on their teams, the fans are incredibly passionate and always stick by their team. The average rent throughout Kansas City is also reasonable, only $1,150 per month. The winters can be bitterly cold, but the four seasons are something a lot of people enjoy. Make sure you bring your appetite for Kansas City barbecue, as it’s a staple that’s made the town famous.

St. Louis

On the opposite side of Missouri, we find St. Louis, another town that’s known for its incredible barbecue. The same reasons why people would want to live in Kansas City is why they’d want to live in St. Louis. The town is still known as a big city, but it truly feels like a small town. You also don’t have to worry about paying large amounts of rent, as the average here is only $1,170 per month. If you want something more than just St. Louis, you’ll also be able to easily get to Chicago. You won’t have to deal with the hustle and bustle of the city if it’s a place you only want to occasionally visit.

San Antonio

While we might not think of it as a major city, San Antonio is the seventh most populated city in the United States. Even though so many people have flocked to it over, the years, the prices have remained relatively reasonable. The average rent is only $1,300 per month here, which is shocking given what all the city has to offer. There’s so much history and great Mexican food in this town.

On those warm summer days, you can get to the beach within a few hours. The weather in San Antonio is also very reasonable and comfortable throughout the year. You’ll never have to worry about snow or anything like that if you live in San Antonio.

Cincinnati

One of the jewels of the Midwest is Cincinnati. You’re able to live very reasonably in this town that’s known as the “Queen City” with an average rent of only $1,300 per month. Athletes who play in Cincinnati often remark on how great of a hidden gem it is. The people there are one close family who do care for and love each other. Like St. Louis, you’re going to be close to cities like Chicago, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia.

There’s never a time when you’ll feel bored or stuck if you’re living in Cincinnati. The schools in this area are also incredible. It’s never too early to think about a future family and where you’d prefer to settle down. Big cities don’t have to intimidate you. It should excite you. There are tons of options you might not have ever thought of, but they’re all worth giving a shot.

