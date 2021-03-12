This Is the Price of Gas in All 50 States Today

The price of oil surged to over $70 a barrel after a military attack on a Saudi oil field and series of decisions by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and Russia to cap output. Gasoline prices, already rising sharply, have reached multiyear highs. Eight states have gas prices that have cracked the barrier of $3 for an average gallon of regular.

In fact, as the price of oil has risen, predictions that gasoline will top $3 nationwide for the average gallon of regular have grown. Recently, the carefully followed analysts at GasBuddy forecast a 70% chance per-gallon gas prices will reach $3 by Memorial Day. The company added, “The last time the national average reached the $3/gal threshold was over 2,300 days ago, on October 10, 2014, but did get close in 2018, when the national average reached $2.97 per gallon.”

Additionally, oil prices have risen an extraordinary 86% since the U.S. presidential election. The price was $36 a barrel at the end of November, and at $66 today trades near the highest price in a year. Gasoline prices also have surged. Today, the average price for a gallon of regular in the United States was $2.84, up from $2.50 a month ago.

The best predictor of gasoline prices is oil prices. They almost always outweigh refinery costs, transportation costs and state gas taxes, although each of those factors contributes.

Gas prices by state vary from the national average for several reasons. The first is proximity to refineries. States near the huge refineries along the Gulf of Mexico tend to have the lowest prices in the country. Notably, the five states with the lowest per-gallon gas prices are Mississippi ($2.51), Louisiana ($2.52), Texas ($2.57), South Carolina ($2.59) and Alabama ($2.59). The transportation costs from refineries to nearby areas shaves the average price of gas down, compared with much of the rest of the nation.

Another primary factor in prices is gasoline taxes. According to the American Petroleum Institute survey of state gas taxes as of January 1, the U.S. average is $0.5523 a gallon. States with low gas taxes include Missouri ($0.3582), Mississippi ($0.3719) and New Mexico ($0.3738). The states with the highest gas taxes are California ($0.8145) and Pennsylvania ($0.7710).

Ten states currently have average prices for a gallon of regular at or over $3. California’s $3.80 price clearly is affected by its gas tax. In Hawaii, the price of $3.48 is affected by a relatively high gas tax at $0.6524 per gallon. However, the cost of transportation to islands that are 2,500 miles from the west coast is also a major contributor to Hawaii’s price. The price for a gallon of regular in Washington is $3.25. Its gas tax is a high $0.678 per gallon.

If the GasBuddy analysis is correct, people who might drive for Memorial Day, despite the pandemic, will pay more at the pump than they did last year.

This is the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline in all 50 states today:

State Price Mississippi 2.505 Louisiana 2.517 Texas 2.568 South Carolina 2.585 Alabama 2.594 Oklahoma 2.597 Arkansas 2.599 Tennessee 2.628 North Carolina 2.635 Montana 2.641 Georgia 2.651 Kansas 2.653 Kentucky 2.676 Missouri 2.681 New Hampshire 2.684 Wisconsin 2.696 Ohio 2.701 Indiana 2.711 Massachusetts 2.720 Virginia 2.722 Vermont 2.741 Rhode Island 2.742 Delaware 2.745 North Dakota 2.770 Minnesota 2.776 Maine 2.780 Wyoming 2.782 West Virginia 2.790 South Dakota 2.792 Iowa 2.806 Colorado 2.807 Maryland 2.808 New Mexico 2.813 Nebraska 2.816 Michigan 2.819 Connecticut 2.837 Idaho 2.846 Florida 2.853 New York 2.863 San Juan 2.867 New Jersey 2.915 Utah 2.939 Illinois 3.000 Washington DC 3.001 Pennsylvania 3.013 Alaska 3.022 Oregon 3.071 Arizona 3.091 Nevada 3.173 Washington 3.251 Hawaii 3.477 California 3.803

